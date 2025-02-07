This actress was launched by Salman Khan, and she grabbed instant moviegoers attention due to her uncanny resemblance with his ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai.

An actor works hard to make a mark on the audience. Every artiste wishes to leave a mark by creating their own identity. However, there have been a few talents who gained popularity for sharing an uncanny similarity with an established star. Many times such fame goes against them, and for a lifetime they get tagged for being a doppelganger of a superstar.

Today we will discuss an actress who was launched by Salman Khan. She was popularised for sharing a resemblance with her ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai. This actress expected to be accepted by the masses, but she ended up becoming just a doppelganger of Rai. She's none other than Sneha Ullal.

Born and brought up in the Middle East in Muscat, Oman to a Tulu Devadiga father from Mangalore and a Sindhi mother, Sneha Ullal debuted with Salman Khan's Lucky: No Time For Love. She was discovered by Salman's sister, Arpita, at a time when he was in the news after his breakup with Aishwarya Rai. Arpita introduced Sneha to Salman and Sohail, and then Salman decided to make her the heroine of his next film.

Lucky was released in cinemas in 2005, but the movie was a major critical and commercial disaster. Then Sneha worked with Salman's younger brother in the much-delayed sports drama, Aryan: The Unbreakable. However, Aryan became a washout, and Sneha failed to create an identity for herself in Bollywood.

Sneha Ullal found success in...

When Bollywood didn't work for Sneha, she moved to regional cinema. She made her Telugu debut in 2008 Ullasamga Utsahamga. The film received a good response at the box office, and Sneha's performance was also appreciated. Then she worked with Nagarjuna in King, and again she struck gold at the box office.

Sneha again tried her luck in Bollywood with Kaashh... Mere Hote (2010), but the film sank without a trace. In the same year, she starred opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in Simha, and the movie became a blockbuster. Sneha was last seen in Love You Loktantra (2022). She will next be seen in Saako 363.