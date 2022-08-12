Search icon
Meet Ahmad Ibn Umar, child actor who played young Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha: A Kashmiri boy, 10-year-old Ahmad Ibn Umar hails from the Zaldagar area of Downtown Srinagar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

Ahmad Ibn Umar/Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha opened to mixed reviews from critics and audience following it's release in theatres on August 11. While many hailed the film as better than original, several others called it a cheap adaptation of the 1994 iconic film Forrest Gump. But the one thing everyone agreed on was that child actor Ahmad Ibn Umar, who essayed the role of young Aamir Khan in the film, was outstanding.

A Kashmiri boy, 10-year-old Ahmad Ibn Umar hails from the Zaldagar area of Downtown Srinagar. As for his folks, his father is a businessman and mother, a homemaker, as per a report in shethepeople.com.

A 4th grade student, Ahmad Ibn Umar made his onscreen debut in the 2019 film Notebook. As per starsunfolded.com, Ahmad Ibn Umar started giving auditions for films at the age of four. The portal while quoting one of his interviews to a local media wrote that though Ahmad failed several times in auditions, he did not give up.

READ: Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's film DISAPPOINTS, mints Rs 8.20 crore on opening day

At he age of six, Ahmad featured as young Captain Kabir Kaul in the film romantic-drama film Notebook which was released in 2019. He reportedly also participated in several fashion shows. In 2021, Ahmad Ibn Umar featured in a music video titled 'Bas Ek Tera Main Hoke'. He has also featured in several TV commercials.

Reportedly, for hijm to be selected for young Aamir Khan's role in Laal Singh Chaddha, Ahmad had to undergo a lot of training, did several workshops and gave interviews.

As per several media reports, singer Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal was suppose to essay the role of young Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. It was when Grewal denied to cut his hair for the film, that the role went to Ahmad.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a part of the film.

 

