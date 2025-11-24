Meet Ada Malik, Anmol Malik, lesser known daughters of Anu Malik, stun internet with Seeta aur Geeta vibes, one worked with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn

Anu Malik's daughters, Anmol and Ada Malik, aren't completely following in their father's footsteps, but they continue to remain in the public eye. Anmol and Ada's recent public appearance gave Seeta aur Geeta vibes.

Anu Malik is one of the most profound music composers in Bollywood. His family, the Malik family, is already making news for different reasons. His nephew, Amaal Mallik, is among the finalists in Bigg Boss 19. Anu's younger brother, Daboo, is grabbing eyeballs for openly displaying his support for his child. However, today we will discuss the daughters of Anu Malik, who are not as popular as their father.

Anmol Malik

Anmol Malik (February 5, 1990), the elder daughter, is not only a singer but also an author and songwriter who works across the literary and film industries. Sometimes she writes under the pen name Audrey Piano. Anmol began her career as a child actor and has worked as a child artist, singing in films such as Biwi No.1 (Mujhe Maaf Karna) and Diljale.

Anmol Malik's education and career

Anmol holds a BSc (Hons) in Computer Science and Business from the University of Warwick, England. There, she also studied creative writing. Anmol is the author of the romantic comedy novels Three Impossible Wishes (2020) and A Plane Story (2021). Before becoming a full-time author, Anmol worked as a junior copywriter at Leo Burnett and later served as the Head of the Script Department at Yash Raj Films. Anmol has contributed to films like Mardaani and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Anmol Malik's singing career

After her stint as a child artiste, Anmol, as an adult, has sung for films like Umrao Jaan and Ugly Aur Pagli. Anmol also released an indie single titled Lamhein, which is an official Hindi adaptation of Coldplay's Paradise. She was one of the composers for the film Indu Sarkar (2017).

Ada Malik

Anu Malik's younger daughter, Ada Malik (1995), didn't follow her father's footsteps and completed her fashion design studies and debuted her collections later, with her first major showcase at New York Fashion Week in 2016

Ada Malik's education and career highlights

She studied fashion design at the Parsons School of Design in New York. Anmol has showcased her collections at major global platforms, including New York Fashion Week (2016) and Paris Fashion Week (2019). Her collection, Metal Armour, at Paris Fashion Week was noted for being inspired by personal resilience.

Ada Malik is known as a doppleganger of...

On social media, Ada usually garners attention for her resemblance to Lisa from the K-pop group BLACKPINK.