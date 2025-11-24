FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Ada Malik, Anmol Malik, lesser known daughters of Anu Malik, stun internet with Seeta aur Geeta vibes, one worked with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn

US, Ukraine hold talks on peace framework in Geneva

Delhi-NCR continues to breathe toxic air as AQI crosses 400-mark in several areas; Check area-wise pollution levels

What! Vidhu Vinod Chopra ABUSES social media influencers, calls them 'as***le' for..., asks 'what the f**k is going on?'

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Are schools, colleges, banks CLOSED on November 24, 25? Check state-wise list here

Who is Justice Surya Kant? India's newly appointed Chief Justice, set to take oath today

Bigg Boss 19: Major clash alert, Malti Chahar SLAPS Tanya Mittal, leaves Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More shocked, she hits influencer for...

India, Canada target USD 50 Billion trade by 2030, PM Modi invites Carney to New Delhi

Good News for Passengers: Namo Bharat trains to give THIS special service for birthdays, pre-wedding shoots, check timings, booking prices and more

PM Modi issues BIG statement at G20 Summit in Johannesburg: 'There can be no room for...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Ada Malik, Anmol Malik, lesser known daughters of Anu Malik, stun internet with Seeta aur Geeta vibes, one worked with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn

Meet Ada, Anmol, lesser known daughters of Anu Malik, one has worked with...

US, Ukraine hold talks on peace framework in Geneva

United States, Ukraine hold talks on peace framework in Geneva

Delhi-NCR continues to breathe toxic air as AQI crosses 400-mark in several areas; Check area-wise pollution levels

Delhi-NCR continues to breathe toxic air as AQI crosses 400-mark in several...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...

Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...

Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?

Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Ada Malik, Anmol Malik, lesser known daughters of Anu Malik, stun internet with Seeta aur Geeta vibes, one worked with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn

Anu Malik's daughters, Anmol and Ada Malik, aren't completely following in their father's footsteps, but they continue to remain in the public eye. Anmol and Ada's recent public appearance gave Seeta aur Geeta vibes.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 08:43 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet Ada Malik, Anmol Malik, lesser known daughters of Anu Malik, stun internet with Seeta aur Geeta vibes, one worked with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn
Anmol Malik, Ada Malik
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Anu Malik is one of the most profound music composers in Bollywood. His family, the Malik family, is already making news for different reasons. His nephew, Amaal Mallik, is among the finalists in Bigg Boss 19. Anu's younger brother, Daboo, is grabbing eyeballs for openly displaying his support for his child. However, today we will discuss the daughters of Anu Malik, who are not as popular as their father. 

Anmol Malik 

Anmol Malik (February 5, 1990), the elder daughter, is not only a singer but also an author and songwriter who works across the literary and film industries. Sometimes she writes under the pen name Audrey Piano. Anmol began her career as a child actor and has worked as a child artist, singing in films such as Biwi No.1 (Mujhe Maaf Karna) and Diljale. 

Anmol Malik's education and career 

Anmol holds a BSc (Hons) in Computer Science and Business from the University of Warwick, England. There, she also studied creative writing. Anmol is the author of the romantic comedy novels Three Impossible Wishes (2020) and A Plane Story (2021). Before becoming a full-time author, Anmol worked as a junior copywriter at Leo Burnett and later served as the Head of the Script Department at Yash Raj Films. Anmol has contributed to films like Mardaani and Dum Laga Ke Haisha. 

Anmol Malik's singing career 

After her stint as a child artiste, Anmol, as an adult, has sung for films like Umrao Jaan and Ugly Aur Pagli. Anmol also released an indie single titled Lamhein, which is an official Hindi adaptation of Coldplay's Paradise. She was one of the composers for the film Indu Sarkar (2017).

Watch Anu Malik with his daughters 

Ada Malik

Anu Malik's younger daughter, Ada Malik (1995), didn't follow her father's footsteps and completed her fashion design studies and debuted her collections later, with her first major showcase at New York Fashion Week in 2016

Ada Malik's education and career highlights

She studied fashion design at the Parsons School of Design in New York. Anmol has showcased her collections at major global platforms, including New York Fashion Week (2016) and Paris Fashion Week (2019). Her collection, Metal Armour, at Paris Fashion Week was noted for being inspired by personal resilience.

Ada Malik is known as a doppleganger of...

On social media, Ada usually garners attention for her resemblance to Lisa from the K-pop group BLACKPINK.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Ada Malik, Anmol Malik, lesser known daughters of Anu Malik, stun internet with Seeta aur Geeta vibes, one worked with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn
Meet Ada, Anmol, lesser known daughters of Anu Malik, one has worked with...
US, Ukraine hold talks on peace framework in Geneva
United States, Ukraine hold talks on peace framework in Geneva
Delhi-NCR continues to breathe toxic air as AQI crosses 400-mark in several areas; Check area-wise pollution levels
Delhi-NCR continues to breathe toxic air as AQI crosses 400-mark in several...
What! Vidhu Vinod Chopra ABUSES social media influencers, calls them 'as***le' for..., asks 'what the f**k is going on?'
Vidhu Vinod Chopra ABUSES social media influencers, calls them 'as***le'
Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Are schools, colleges, banks CLOSED on November 24, 25? Check state-wise list here
Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Are schools, colleges, banks CLOSED on No
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to play cricket, represented Maharashtra in under-16 tournaments, now runs...
Who is Shravan Mandhana? Smriti Mandhana's elder brother, who inspired her to...
Dining With The Kapoors: With Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy?
Dining With The Kapoors: Will THESE next-gen kids take ahead Raj Kapoor's legacy
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE