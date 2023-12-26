Meet actress who was thrown out of TV show, decided to quit acting, live in village, once wanted to become IAS officer

Yami Gautam said that until she did films like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Bala', she felt extremely defeated. She was so worried about her career that she decided to leave the industry and take up farming.

Achieving success in Bollywood depends on hard work as well as luck. Sometimes, despite being a great actor, it takes years for an actor to get a good film, and sometimes if luck is on their side, the very first film makes the actor a superstar. Today, we are going to tell you about Bollywood's popular actress Yami Gautam who had to face a lot of struggle at the beginning of her career. She had no godfather in the industry and many times, she also had to face rejection. At the beginning of her career, she was rejected for many films and TV shows.

Yami got work in a TV show with great difficulty, but the very next day she was fired from the show without any explanation. It was later revealed that Yami Gautam had asked a question to the makers of the show because of which she had to lose out on it.

Speaking about the same, Yami Gautam said that because she had asked the makers some questions related to the character, she was fired from the show. "Hearing my question, they were surprised as to why I asked the question. The next day when I reached the set, I was told that I could go home. I felt very bad after hearing this," Yami said.

Yami Gautam once wanted to become an IAS officer, but her father changed her opinion. It was the actress's father who asked her to try her luck in acting. When she started her career in the industry, she got three shows which were wrapped up in quick succession.

Yami said that until she did films like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Bala', she felt extremely defeated. She was so worried about her career that she decided to leave the industry and take up farming.

In the year 2019, Yami Gautam appeared in two big films. The first is Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and the second is Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala'. Both the films received tremendous response from the audience and Yami Gautam decided to give the industry another chance.

