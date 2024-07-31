Meet actress, who worked with SRK, competed with Aishwarya Rai, became star; left acting after flops, now lives in...

This actress, who worked with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, left acting after flops.

From Mahima Chaudhary and Kim Sharma to Pooja Batra, there are several Bollywood actresses who left the industry despite tasting success. Another actress on the list, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, left acting after flops.

The actress we are talking about started her career with flops and competed with Aishwarya Rai, however, left acting at the peak of her career. The actress is now living an anonymous life. She is none other than Priya Gill.

Priya Gill won the title of Femina Miss India International 1995 and represented India at Miss International 1995. In her short span of career she appeared mainly in Hindi films, along with a film each in Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Bhojpuri, and Telugu. The actress made her grand Bollywood debut in a multi-starrer film alongside Arshad Warsi, and Chandrachur Singh in ABCL production Tere Mere Sapne.

Though her debut film flopped at the box office, the actress's performance and her beauty were appreciated by the audience. She later starred opposite Sanjay Kapoor in Sirf Tum, and also had a scene opposite Salman Khan in the film. The film turned out to be a massive success and made the actress a star. She competed with Aishwarya Rai in terms of beauty and later was seen sharing the screen with her in the movie Josh which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.

However, her journey in the film industry didn't last long. After doing only 15 films, the actress decided to leave the industry. According to reports, there was a rumour that she was seen feeding poor children in Gurudwara and that she went bankrupt, which affected her career. Her films after Josh failed to perform well at the box office and after a series of flops she left films forever. The actress now lives an anonymous life. According to several reports, after she left showbiz, Priya got married and left the country to settle in Denmark with her husband.

