Meet actress, who worked for 17 hours straight on toxic sets, her mental health was affected, left industry, is now...

In a recent interview, Kritika Kamra opened up on why she left the TV industry after its exhaustive nature took a toll on her physical and mental health. The actress is now an OTT star and also seen in films.

Born on October 25, 1988 in Uttar Pradesh, Kritika Kamra is one of those few actresses who have successfully pivoted from TV industry to the Hindi entertainment industry. She gave many hit shows on the small screen and is now leading several web series in the OTT space. What hasn't changed is the fact that Kritika has always portrayed strong woman characters on screen.

She was studying fashion communication at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Delhi, where a casting director discovered her and asked her to come to Mumbai. She made her acting debut at just the age of 19 in the show Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. She bagged her leading role in 2009 in Ekta Kapoor's Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Karan Kundra. For the next eight years, Kritika ruled the small screen with her brilliant performances in shows like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters, and Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta.

But in 2017, she quit the television industry as she felt that she had hit a roadblock creatively and how she didn't find doing TV comfortable any more. Working straight for 17 hours on sets can affect a person's mental health too and the same happened with her. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kritika Kamra opened up about the same.

She said, "Television is not comfortable, let’s be honest about that. Those sets, life is not glamorous. Your shooting life and your working life are such that you don’t have another life outside of that. It was not comfortable, but it was safe. And after a point, it started getting very exhausting also and taking a toll on me physically as well as mentally. Even then I was pushing through it because I was just so obsessed with shooting that. I pushed for a long time. It was only when I reached a roadblock and like a dead-end almost creatively, is when I said that no, I can’t do this anymore."

After leaving TV, Kritika made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the romantic comedy Mitron, which also starred Pratik Gandhi and Jackky Bhagnani. Her second and latest Hindi film was Anubhav Sinha's 2023 social drama Bheed. Set in the Covid-induced 2020 lockdown in India, Kritika made her presence felt in a strong ensemble featuring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Pankaj Kapur.

The actress is winning the hearts of the audiences with her sensational performances on OTT. She has been a part of critically acclaimed shows such as Tandav, Bambai Meri Jaan, and Gyaarah Gyaarah. She also has two interesting shows lined up for release. One of them is Matka King with Vijay Varma and other is espionage thriller For Your Eyes Only with Pratik Gandhi.

