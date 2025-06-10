This actress has an estimated net worth of around ₹520 crore, according to financial firm Duff & Phelps.

Alia Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, has won hearts with her powerful performances in movies like Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She married Ranbir Kapoor in 2022, and the couple had their daughter, Raha, later that year. While Alia often talks about her family in interviews, she once shared a surprising connection she feels with Adolf Hitler. Alia Bhatt once shared an interesting story about her family history. In an interview with The Lallantop, she revealed that her maternal grandmother was from Germany, and during the time of Adolf Hitler, her great-grandfather, Karl Hoelzer, secretly ran an underground newspaper against Hitler before World War II.

Soni Razdan, in an interview with The Indian Express, spoke about her family's experiences during the rise of Adolf Hitler. Her grandfather, Karl Hoelzer, lived in East Berlin and openly opposed fascism. Though he wasn’t Jewish, he ran an underground newspaper against Hitler, which led to his arrest and imprisonment in a concentration camp. He narrowly escaped death thanks to a skilled lawyer who managed to get him released. However, he was ordered to leave Germany and eventually moved to England with his family as World War II began. Soni was later born in England to her German mother, Gertrude Hoelzer, and Kashmiri Pandit father, N Razdan.

Alia Bhatt has an estimated net worth of around ₹520 crore, according to financial firm Duff & Phelps. In 2020, she launched her own clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma, focused on maternity and teen wear. In 2023, Reliance Retail, led by Isha Ambani, acquired a 51% stake in the brand. Interestingly, Alia’s husband, Ranbir Kapoor, is known to share a close bond with Mukesh Ambani’s son, Akash Ambani.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Alpha, the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. Alpha is set to release this Christmas, on December 25, and also stars Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.