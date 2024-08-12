Meet actress, whose fiirst film was flop, quit acting forever, married to a billionaire’s son, not Gayatri Joshi, Asin

In Indian film industry we have seen many actresses who decided to quit the glamour world forever after marriage including superstars like Bhagyashree and Asin. One actress who decided to quit acting after just one film is Miss World 2015 is Aditi Arya Kotak. It is to be noted that Aditi Arya Kotak got married to Jai Kotak, who is the son of Uday Kotak, the founder of Kotak Bank. Uday Kotak has a net worth of Rs 1,11,600 crore and is the 14th richest man in India.

Aditi Arya completed her Class 10th from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School and then she went to Amity International School to complete her Class 12th. Aditi also hold a degree in Business Administration from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. She then went to Yale School of Management to pursue her MBA.

After completing her MBA, Aditi Arya joined accounting firms, Ernst & Young. She left her high-paying job at E&Y to compete in Femina Miss India World 2015 beauty pageant.

Aditi Arya started her acting career with Puri Jagannadh’s film titled Ism. The film did well at the box-office and was declared a hit. Aditi Arya’s made her Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film bombed at the box-office and that’s when Aditi decided to quit acting forever.