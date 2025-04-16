This actress belongs to the royal family of Tripura, her father is a member of the royal household. She is granddaughter of Bengali cinema legend Suchitra Sen and daughter of celebrated actress Moon Moon Sen, who stepped into the world of acting with quiet grace.

This actress inherited not just a famous surname but a legacy built on powerful performances and timeless beauty. Born into a family where cinema flowed through generations, expectations followed her every step. She walked a path carved long before by women who ruled the silver screen.

We are talking about Raima Sen, granddaughter of Bengali cinema legend Suchitra Sen and daughter of celebrated actress Moon Moon Sen, who stepped into the world of acting with quiet grace. While her grandmother redefined Bengali cinema and her mother made a mark in her era, Raima found herself trying to live up to a towering legacy.

Though she earned praise for her performances and appeared in several films, especially in Bengali cinema, her journey in Hindi films never quite mirrored the success her family once basked in.

Raima Sen made her Bollywood debut in 1999 with the film Godmother. Despite being part of a strong cast including Milind Gunaji and Shabana Azmi, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. It struggled to recover even its production cost, making it a disappointing start for Raima’s career in Hindi cinema.

Raima Sen appeared in several Hindi films like Fun2shh, Mirch, Teen Patti, and Eklavya, but none of them managed to create any buzz at the box office. Between 1999 and 2018, she worked in many projects, but unfortunately, 19 of her films turned out to be back-to-back flops or complete disasters, making her journey in Bollywood a rather tough one.

Raima Sen, who couldn’t deliver even a single hit in Bollywood, is currently making headlines because of a recent interview. While speaking to ET, she opened up about her disappointing run in the Hindi film industry and also addressed the constant comparisons with her legendary grandmother, Suchitra Sen.

Raima says her journey in films was never easy. She shares, “During my grandmother’s time, the Hindi film industry made very interesting and progressive films. My grandmother has played strong roles in Aandhi, Devdas and films like Bambai Ka Babu. Bengali cinema always offered me strong roles, so there was no paucity of good content."

She added, "In Bollywood, I never got quality roles. However, I’m glad that the Hindi film industry is changing, and apart from women, every character is playing an important role now. Even supporting actors are playing meaty roles, and the digital medium is not just a hero-based platform. Having said that, I don’t think that people will stop going to the theatres. People enjoy watching films, and even Hindi films have interesting content."

In the interview, Raima Sen revealed that a biopic on her grandmother, Suchitra Sen, is in the works, and she might play an important role in it. She said, “Yes, if a biopic is planned, my family will be totally involved. We don’t want anyone to sensationalise her life. And I’d love to act in it. My grandmother lived a very private life, and even her neighbours did not know her. She wanted it that way after she quit films. So, the script would have to be a tribute to her professional career and not something that would upset her."

Talking about Raima Sen’s personal life, she belongs to the royal family of Tripura. Her father, Bharat Dev Varma, is a member of the royal household. Like Raima, her younger sister Riya Sen also tried her luck in films, but she too couldn’t achieve major success in Bollywood. Both sisters spent years working in the industry, but despite coming from a film and royal background, they couldn’t reach the level of stardom that was once expected of them.