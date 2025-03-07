This actress started her career as a model in her late teens and was even featured in a few music videos.

In the 2000s, many young actors entered Bollywood, but most of them disappeared quickly. The film industry is tough, and it’s hard to make a lasting impact.

However, some actors like Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra were able to build successful careers. Sadly, others couldn’t keep up. This is the story of one actress who faced this struggle.

Rimi Sen, born in Subhamitra in 1981, started her career as a model in her late teens and was even featured in a few music videos. After acting in some Bengali and Telugu films, she made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the hit film Hungama.

She went on to star in successful films like Baghban, Dhoom, Kyon Ki, Phir Hera Pheri, Golmaal, and Dhoom 2. With seven hits in just three years, she quickly became a popular face in Bollywood. At one point, Rimi was seen as a bigger prospect than other rising stars like Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and even outshone newcomers like Deepika Padukone. However, by the end of the decade, her career took a downturn.

By 2009, Rimi Sen's film offers started to decrease. Her last appearances were in Shagird and Thank You, both released in 2011. These turned out to be her final roles on screen, and since then, she hasn't had any film releases in the past 13 years. However, she made appearances on reality shows, participating in Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 the following year.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Rimi Sen shared her struggles during a challenging phase in her career. Realizing that she needed to find a new source of income, she decided to invest in a production house around 2016. Rimi then turned producer with the biopic Budhia Singh – Born To Run, which won her two National Film Awards. Though she transitioned from acting to producing, she remains active in the film industry and on social media.

A popular figure on Instagram, Rimi has gained over a million followers. Reports suggest that through her role as a producer, Rimi has built a net worth of around Rs 80 crore, making her wealthier than many Bollywood actresses of the current generation.