This actress lost her father in World War II and had to quit school to support her family financially. She lived for days without food but later became one of Bollywood's highest-paid item dancers, leaving an unforgettable mark on the industry.

Before Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, and Jacqueline Fernandez, another actress from a foreign land captivated Bollywood with her dance moves and left a lasting impact on the industry.

The actress in question is Helen. She lost her father in World War II and had to quit school to support her family financially. She lived for days without food but later became one of Bollywood's highest-paid item dancers, leaving an unforgettable mark on the industry.

Helen was born in Rangoon, Burma, to an Anglo-Indian father and a Burmese mother. She lost her father during World War II and, in 1943, trekked to Dibrugarh, Assam, to escape the Japanese occupation of Burma. This was one of the most challenging times in her life, as she and her family were penniless and struggled to find food.

In an interview with Filmfare, she said, "We trekked alternately through the wilderness and hundreds of villages, surviving on the generosity of people, for we were penniless, with no food and few clothes. Occasionally, we met British soldiers who provided us with transport, found us refuge, treated our blistered feet and bruised bodies and fed us. By the time we reached Dibrugarh in Assam, our group had been reduced to half. Some had fallen ill and been left behind, some had died of starvation and disease. My mother miscarried along the way. The survivors were admitted to the Dibrugarh Hospital for treatment. Mother and I had been virtually reduced to skeletons and my brother's condition was critical. We spent two months in hospital. When we recovered, we moved to Calcutta, and sadly my brother died there due to smallpox."

Helen revealed that since her mother's income as a nurse was not enough, she left school and took odd jobs to support her family. She was introduced to Bollywood when a family friend, actress Cuckoo, helped her find work as a group dancer in films like Shabistan and Awaara.

At 19, Helen got her big break in Howrah Bridge with the song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu, which became an instant hit. After that, there was no looking back. She starred in successful films like China Town and Sachaa Jhutha, alongside Shammi Kapoor. Some of her iconic dance numbers include Suku Suku (Junglee), Yamma Yamma (China Town), O Haseena Zulfonwali (Teesri Manzil), Hai Pyar Ka Hi Naam (Singapore), and Muqabla Humse Na Karo. By then, she was crowned Bollywood’s dancing queen and became the highest-paid item girl of her time.

Helen worked with many superstars like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra. Salim Khan helped her get roles in films like Immaan Dharam, Don, Dostana, and Sholay. She retired from films in 1983 and has since made only special appearances.

Helen first married film director Prem Narayan Arora in 1957, who was 27 years older than her. They divorced in 1974. In 1981, she married writer Salim Khan, who was already married and had four children. Salim Khan reportedly has a net worth of Rs 1000 crore. Helen is the stepmother of Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Arpita Khan.