Meet actress who slapped Mehmood, was called next superstar, lost stardom after debut, still single at 55, she is...

This actress was called the next big superstar after the debut, but years later, she lost her career, and even her memory.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 01:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The actress who lost her stardom and memory
In the film industry, one hit movie can do wonders. Achieving success is tough here, but maintaining it is a lot more difficult. Today we will discuss an actress, who gained the status of the next superstar with her debut film. 

The success she achieved from her debut is a dream of several actors. However, this actress couldn't maintain her stardom after a mega debut. A few years after her debut, she did some average films; one incident completely changed her life. The actress who was called a superstar, vanished from Bollywood. 

The actress who failed to maintain stardom is...

Anu Aggarwal, yes the Aashiqui fame actress started her career with modelling. After a brief stint as VJ, she appeared I'm Doordarshan's Iss Bahane. In 1990 she with Rahul Roy made her Bollywood debut with Aashiqui. The musical drama was a blockbuster and Anu was called the next big superstar of Bollywood. 

When Anu Aggarwal slapped Mehmood 

While speaking about her experience working in Saawan Kumar's Khal-Naikaa, Anu told Lehren Retro, “Mehmood ji ke saath mera bahut accha experience tha. In fact, ek breastfeeding ka scene tha. Main usko chaata lagati ho aur mereko itna mushkil tha apne ko mentally prepare karna kyuki Mehmood hai bhai. He's like my grandfather's age. Mujhe apni personality se pare jaana pada. Unke muh me itni zor se chata laga, unhone wakai me rona shuru kar diya. Maine unko hug kiya aur kaha, ‘I am so sorry’ (I had a wonderful experience working with Mehmood. There was a breastfeeding scene in the movie. I am playing a psycho girl who is caught breastfeeding the baby by Mehmood. I slapped him so hard in that scene and it was really difficult to mentally prepare myself as it was Mehmood. He's like my grandfather's age. I had to get out of my personality. He got slapped so hard that he actually started crying. I hugged him and said, ‘I am so sorry')."

Why did Anu Aggarwal lose her stardom? 

In 1997 Anu joined Yoga in Bihar School of Yoga and stayed there as a Karmayogi. In 1999 she was back in Mumbai to pack her things when a serious car accident happened.  After the incident, Aggarwal was in a coma for 29 days, which left her with no memory of her earlier life. 

Anu Aggarwal became a monk? 

In 2001 she became a monk. She currently lives in Mumbai and is single at 55. She's also a motivational TED featured speaker and runs the Anu Aggarwal Foundation for mental health, environmental well-being, and stress relief.

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

