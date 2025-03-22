Imagine Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan getting scolded by their female co-star for their dancing skills. If it's still hard to imagine, then read on and watch the video to know all by yourself.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. Can you imagine an actor scolding them on the set? What if we tell you that their co-star treated both Khans like immature juniors? Shocking, isn't it? Well, the Baazigar actor himself made this shocking confession when he appeared on Salman-hosted Bigg Boss.

The actress who scolded Shah Rukh and Salman was...

Mamta Kulkarni, yes the 90s siren, the sexy actress was once a bigger star than Kajol, Manisha Koirala, and Juhi Chawla. Mamta worked with SRK and Salman in Karan Arjun (1995), and during this film, she lambasted them for 'messing up' with her take. Shah shared this incident when he appeared on Bigg Boss Season 7 with Kajol. He appeared with the actress to promote Dilwale, and there, he recalled the whole incident.

Watch SRK and Salman laughing about being scolded by Mamta Kulkarni

Shah Rukh said that during the shoot of the song sequence Bhangra Pa Le, Mamta claimed that she gave her perfect shot in her first take, but because of them, they had to reshoot the song. Shah Rukh said, "Unhone (Mamta) bade pyaar se bulaya aur kaha 'tum log rehearsal kar ke aaya karo', mera shot bilkul perfect tha, tum logo ne bahut kharab dance kiya.'." Hearing SRK, Kajol and Salman both laughed.

What happened to Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta Kulkarni was a big star in the 90s, sharing screenspace with many superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, among others. However, her career was ruined after she was allegedly accused of as one of the suspects in a drug case. Then, Mamta left Bollywood and turned to yogini, got settled in Kenya. In 2024, Mamta came back to India, and in 2025 she was appointed as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara. However, she was expelled seven days after the appointment due to her dark history.