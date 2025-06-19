This actress has had a successful career in films, but her personal life has seen many emotional turns. She never got married, and many people believe it’s because of a love story that didn’t end the way she had hoped.

Tabu, born on November 4, 1971, is known as one of the most talented and graceful actresses in Hindi cinema. Her full name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi. Even at 52, she is still admired for her natural beauty and strong screen presence.

While Tabu has had a successful career in films, her personal life has seen many emotional turns. She never got married, and many people believe it’s because of a love story that didn’t end the way she had hoped. Over the years, her name was linked with several people like Sanjay Kapoor and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. But her bond with South Indian superstar Nagarjuna was the most talked-about.

Reports say that Tabu and Nagarjuna were in a relationship for almost 15 years. During this time, she even moved to Hyderabad, leaving Mumbai behind. But things didn’t work out, and the two eventually separated. Tabu then shifted back to Mumbai.

One of the reasons believed to have caused their breakup was that Nagarjuna was already married. After their split, Tabu chose to stay single and continues to live her life on her own terms.

Tabu has been a part of many hit movies like Chandni Bar, Maachis, Drishyam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and more. Her most recent release was Khufiya on Netflix.

She entered Bollywood with Pehla Pehla Pyar in 1994 opposite Rishi Kapoor, but the film didn’t do well. However, in the same year, she tasted success with Vijaypath opposite Ajay Devgn, which marked the real beginning of her journey in the film industry.