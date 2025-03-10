She earned the title of highest-paid actress of her time, with her name alone could sell films, a testament to her immense popularity and influence in Bollywood during that era.

This highly acclaimed actress has a remarkable filmography spanning over four decades. She has appeared in more than 85 films, many of which, such as Teesri Manzil, Kati Patang, Love In Tokyo, and Caravan, are still revered as classics by cinema enthusiasts. She was dubbed the ‘jubilee girl’ for her string of hits alongside top heroes like Joy Mukherjee, Biswajeet, and Shashi Kapoor. She earned the title of highest-paid actress of her time, with her name alone could sell films, a testament to her immense popularity and influence in Bollywood during that era. She is none other than Asha Parekh.

Asha Parekh earlier shared about her mother, Sudha Parekh, a freedom fighter who bravely participated in India's struggle for independence despite being jailed previously by colonial powers. Sudha was pregnant with Asha at the time and hadn’t her uncle intervened, she might have been born in jail. Her mother passed away on September 2, 1990, at the age of 69, after battling cancer. Her parting words to Asha were a heartfelt request: "Take care of your father." Asha was the apple of her parents' eye, being their only child after Sudha suffered two miscarriages. While both parents adored Asha, they had differing approaches to parenting.

Despite retiring from film, Asha continued to shine on stage even after retiring from films. Her contributions to Indian cinema were recognized with the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 1992. A decade later, she received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002, a testament to her enduring impact on the film industry. Parekh also made history by becoming the first female Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, serving from 1998 to 2001. In 2017, she released her autobiography, "The Hit Girl," co-written with Khalid Mohamed, offering a glimpse into her fascinating life and career.

Today, Parekh dedicates her time to her dance academy, Kara Bhavan, and various philanthropic endeavors. Her commitment to giving back to the community is evident in the "BCJ Hospital and Asha Parekh Research Centre," a hospital she founded to provide aid to those in need. It is more popularly known as Asha Parekh Hospital. It was started in memory of Asha Parekh’s mother. Parekh's legacy continues to inspire, cementing her status as an iconic figure in Bollywood's golden era.