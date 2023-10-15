Headlines

Meezaan Jafri breaks silence on reports of Yaariyan 2 being remake of Bangalore Days: 'I don't know...' | Exclusive

Viral video: Lightning-fast snake camouflages, hunts bird in terrifying ambush; watch

Meet actress who rejected Shah Rukh’s film, said NO to Aamir Khan, her one mistake made Karisma Kapoor a superstar

Delhi-NCR news: Noida Police imposes restriction in view of Navratri from October 15-31; check all details here

Who is Vikram Mastal, Congress leader, ‘Hanuman’ on TV, going against CM Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh election 2023?

Navratri 2023: Best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights

5 temples to visit during Navratri in Delhi-NCR

7 things to avoid right after eating a meal

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Bollywood

Meet actress who rejected Shah Rukh’s film, said NO to Aamir Khan, her one mistake made Karisma Kapoor a superstar

In 1997, a year after she rejected Raja Hindustani, Juhi Chawla was offered 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. In this film, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit were seen in significant roles.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

Juhi Chawla is without doubt one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood and it would not be wrong to say that she has ruled Hindi cinema for a long time. In the 90's, Juhi Chawla used to dominate the industry and was one of the highest paid actresses of her time. During her heydays, Juhi Chawla used to give tough competition to superstars like Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, etc. You would be surprised to know that one mistake of Juhi Chawla made Karisma Kapoor a star. In this article, we will tell you that story related to Juhi Chawla and Karisma Kapoor.

The film ‘Raja Hindustani’ starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles was released in 1996. This film proved to be a superhit at the box-office and proved to be a milestone in Karisma Kapoor's career.

Interestingly, before Karisma Kapoor, Raja Hindustani was offered to many actresses, but no one agreed to do this film, Juhi Chawla's name is also included in the list of actresses who rejected the offer of 'Raja Hindustani'. When Juhi was offered this film, the actress was busy shooting for another film.

In 1997, a year after she rejected Raja Hindustani, Juhi Chawla was offered 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. In this film, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit were seen in significant roles and Juhi was offered a side role. Juhi Chawla rejected this film too and ultimately Karisma Kapoor was signed for the role. We can say that Juhi Chawla has played a big role in helping Karisma Kapoor become a star as it was through her rejected films that Karisma achieved a big position in the industry.

 

 

