Meet actress who rejected Shah Rukh’s film, said NO to Aamir Khan, her one mistake made Karisma Kapoor a superstar

In 1997, a year after she rejected Raja Hindustani, Juhi Chawla was offered 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. In this film, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit were seen in significant roles.

Juhi Chawla is without doubt one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood and it would not be wrong to say that she has ruled Hindi cinema for a long time. In the 90's, Juhi Chawla used to dominate the industry and was one of the highest paid actresses of her time. During her heydays, Juhi Chawla used to give tough competition to superstars like Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, etc. You would be surprised to know that one mistake of Juhi Chawla made Karisma Kapoor a star. In this article, we will tell you that story related to Juhi Chawla and Karisma Kapoor.

The film ‘Raja Hindustani’ starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles was released in 1996. This film proved to be a superhit at the box-office and proved to be a milestone in Karisma Kapoor's career.

Interestingly, before Karisma Kapoor, Raja Hindustani was offered to many actresses, but no one agreed to do this film, Juhi Chawla's name is also included in the list of actresses who rejected the offer of 'Raja Hindustani'. When Juhi was offered this film, the actress was busy shooting for another film.

In 1997, a year after she rejected Raja Hindustani, Juhi Chawla was offered 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. In this film, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit were seen in significant roles and Juhi was offered a side role. Juhi Chawla rejected this film too and ultimately Karisma Kapoor was signed for the role. We can say that Juhi Chawla has played a big role in helping Karisma Kapoor become a star as it was through her rejected films that Karisma achieved a big position in the industry.