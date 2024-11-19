This actress was slammed as a 'gold digger' and dated several men, but she's still unmarried at 49.

A career in films is different for male and female actors. When it comes to longevity and acceptance, a male star enjoys an upper hand than his female co-star. However, today we will discuss an actress, an outsider who came, saw, and conquered the masses. Despite a few hiccups and a five-year-long hiatus, she's back roaring in action, and her fans are loving it.

The actress who proved herself at multiple levels is...

Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe, the first woman from India to win the title started her film journey with Dastak (1996). On November 19, Sushmita turned 49, and we will be discussing her life in brief. After a forgettable debut, Sushmita was part of other films that sank without a trace. However, it was in 1988 when Sushmita tasted commercial success by playing a supporting lead in the comedy-drama Biwi No 1. After David Dhawan's hit comedy, Sushmita again gave back-to-back flops, Aaghaaz, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, and Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai. In 2002, Sushmita had her first commercial success with Aankhen, but she starred in several unsuccessful films.

Sushmita rejected James Bond's film?

As per IMDb, Sushmita refused to become a Bond Girl. She was reportedly approached for the female lead in Pierce Browsman's Goldeneye, but she rejected the role for reasons known to her.

Sushmita Sen's biggest hit was...

In 2004, Sushmita got her biggest hit with Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na. Sush and SRK's chemistry was widely appreciated by the masses and the critics. Next year, she starred in Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and it was among the highest-grossing films.

Sushmita Sen's personal life

Sushmita Sen first dated Randeep Hooda from 2004 to 2006. Then she dated model Rohman Shawl from 2018-2021. In 2022, Sushmita was reportedly dating businessman and cricket administrator Lalit Modi. When there were reports of Sush and Lalit's dating, she was called a 'gold-digger' by trolls. Sushmita remained unmarried at 49. Sushmita is a mother of two adopted daughters. At 24, she adopted her first daughter Renee Sen in 2000 while her second daughter Alisah joined the family in 2010.

Sushmita Sen's hiatus and comeback

From 2006-2015 Sushmita was part of several duds (Chingaari, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Karma Aur Holi, Do Knot Disturb, No Problem, Nirbaak) Then she took a break of five years, and made her comeback with web series Aarya, which also marked her debut in OTT.

Aarya became a runaway success and Sen won praise for her performance. In 2023, Sushmita played the social activist, transgender Gauri Sawant for the series Taali.

Also read: Watch: Preity Zinta confronts Kareena Kapoor for ignoring her, holding a grudge in viral video: 'I do have problem'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.