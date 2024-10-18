This actress is currently the biggest female superstar in Bollywood. But there was a time when she was giving back-to-back flops, and she even rejected her debut opposite Salman Khan.

Salman Khan is a bonafide hit machine. Many aspiring actresses dream about getting launched by Salman Khan. The Dabbang actor is known for giving launchpads to several actresses. A few of them went on to become stars. The likes of Bhagyashree, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayesha Jhulka, Raveena Tandon, and Saiee Manjrekar are examples of successful female lead who made their debuts with Khan.

However, today we will discuss an actress, a star kid, who was offered to make her debut in Salman Khan's film, but she rejected it. Yes, this actress was offered a role in Salman's film, but she rejected the offer and went on to make her way out in Bollywood.

The actress who refused to debut with Salman Khan film is...

Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor's daughter has become the biggest superstar of the year, thanks to the blockbuster success of Stree 2. In an old interview with Shraddha, she revealed that at 16, she was offered the lead role opposite Salman Khan, in the movie Lucky: No Time For Love (2005). However, Shraddha rejected the offer and five years later, she made her debut with Teen Patti (2010).

Why did Shraddha reject Salman Khan's film?

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Shraddha said, "I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish school and attend college. I don’t think getting offers back then has defined my success. But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan."

Shraddha Kapoor had a dull start in Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor's debut film Teen Patti was a critical and commercial failure. After a disappointing start, Shraddha was seen in other forgettable films including Luv Ka The End. It wasn't until 2013 that Shraddha finally tasted success with the blockbuster Aashiqui 2.

In 2024, Shraddha Kapoor in collaboration of Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi gave the biggest blockbuster of year, Stree 2. Released in cinemas on August 15, 2024, Stree 2 has grossed over Rs 856 crores worldwide.

