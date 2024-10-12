This actress was married to a superstar for only four months and called her marriage a nightmare. In an interview, the actress revealed that she asked him for divorce, and didn't even ask alimony for it.

Actors and their professional and personal lives are always widely observed by their fans and media. And when it comes to dating life and their relationship, the gossipmongers seek deeper into the actor's personal life. Today we will talk about an actor, a superstar who charmed the audience for decades with his stylish dance moves and powerpack performances.

This superstar recently achieved another milestone in his career and is often regarded as one of the best dancers in Bollywood. This actor is known for making disco dancing popular. Yes, you guessed it right. He is none other than Mithun Chakraborty. Do you know that Yogeeta Bali isn't the only wife of Mithun Da? Before Bali, Mithun was married to another actress, but their marriage lasted for only four months.

Mithun Chakraborty was married to this actress

Before Yogeeta, Mithun got married to Indian-American actress, Helena Luke. Helena worked in movies including Do Gulaab (1983), Aao Pyaar Karen (1983), and Bhai Aakhir Bhai Hota Hai (1982). Mithun and Helena got married in 1979 to Mithun Chakraborty, and shockingly got divorced within four months.

Why did Helena leave Mithun in four months?

In an old interview, Helena said, "I wish I had never married Mithun. No matter how rich he becomes, I will never live with him again. Those four months of marriage were nothing short of a nightmare for me. I wish it had never happened. He brainwashed me into believing he was meant for me, and unfortunately, he succeeded in his plan.”

Mithun treats women wrong?

In the same interview, Helena claimed that she asked Mithun for divorce and didn't even ask for alimony. She further claimed that he treated women badly, "I was the one who walked out on him and asked for a divorce. He may be a star now, but that does not change my plans. I’ll never go back to him, even if he is the richest guy around. I haven’t even asked for alimony. It was a nightmare, and it’s over. I wish Mithun would stop talking about me. What I hate about Mithun is the way he treats his women as publicity props by discussing them and talking about them. As for me, this is the last time I’m speaking on this man. In a few months, our divorce will come through, and he can do whatever he likes after that.”

Mithun was suspicious of Helena Luke?

Helena said that she didn’t gain anything from this marriage. "I spent hours waiting for Mithun at home, but I only got to see him for four hours a day. The mental agony was unbearable. I realized that Mithun only loved himself, no one else." Helena asserted that although she was younger than him, it felt like she was the more mature one. "He was incredibly immature and suspicious by nature. I tried explaining things to him, but I couldn’t succeed. He was convinced that I was still meeting my ex, Javed Khan," said Helena.

