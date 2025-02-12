Tina Ambani captured hearts with her stunning looks and captivating personality, earning admiration and recognition early in her career.

At just 20 years old, Tina Ambani, then known as Tina Munim, stepped into the glamorous world of Bollywood. She quickly became a prominent figure, starring in successful films like Des Pardes and Baaton Baaton Mein.

Born in 1957 into a Gujarati-speaking family in Mumbai, she attended MM Pupils' Own School in Khar. For higher education, she pursued interior design at the London-based Institute of Interior Design. In 1991, she married Anil Ambani, who was once India's wealthiest person with a $48 billion net worth in 2008, even surpassing Mukesh Ambani. Together, they have two sons, Anmol and Anshul.

Tina Ambani gained fame early, winning the Femina Teen Princess India title in 1975 and representing India at the Miss Teenage Intercontinental pageant. After her marriage, she largely stepped away from acting to focus on her family and other personal pursuits.

She is actively involved in various social and cultural organizations and has contributed to multiple charitable efforts. Notably, Tina serves as the chairperson of Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute.

Tina Ambani has received praise for her contributions to the Reliance Group and her dedication to supporting artists and the arts through the Harmony Art Foundation. After her marriage, she took on several roles within the Reliance Group, focusing on textile and furniture design, as well as research and development for the family business. Her passion for the visual arts led her to establish the Harmony Art Foundation in 1995, where she continues to support and promote art.

Rumoured relationships

Tina Ambani's personal life attracted significant media attention, much like many Bollywood stars. One of the most talked-about aspects was her rumored relationship with the iconic actor Rajesh Khanna. The two were very close and even lived together for a while. However, the relationship eventually came to an end due to Rajesh Khanna's hesitance to marry, marking the close of a chapter in her love life.

After her brief relationship with Sanjay Dutt, which ended while she was working on Rocky, Tina's life took a significant turn. She met industrialist Anil Ambani, and the two married in 1991. Stepping away from the film industry, Tina began a new chapter in her life, marked by personal growth and numerous milestones in both her family life and philanthropic endeavors.