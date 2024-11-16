The actress was a superstar in the 1990s, but then she quit films after her marriage. Years later she made her comeback, and now she plays supporting roles. Despite this trajectory, she has a net worth of 4600 crores, which is the combined net worth of top Bollywood actresses.

Bollywood has seen several actresses who have not only charmed the audience with their beauty but also made a fortune by becoming super-successful in this 'male-dominated' industry. Today we will talk about an actress who was once a superstar. She made a blockbuster debut but then left films after her marriage. Years later she made a comeback and then started playing supporting roles. From being the centre of attraction to becoming one of the actresses, she has seen a drastic change in her career, yet, she's the most influential and richest actress. Recently, this actress' name appeared on the Hurun Rich List, and it has left many in shock.

The richest Bollywood actress is...

Juhi Chawla, the bubbly actress who made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, has earned a special mention in the Hurun Rich List, revealing her net worth of Rs 4600 crores. Juhi's reported net worth is the combined net worths of Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif.

Juhi Chawla's sources of income

Juhi's primary source of income is movies, but she's also an entrepreneur and ventured into several businesses. She co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders with her husband Jay Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan. She's also the co-founder of Red Chillies Group with SRK and Jay. In mid-2000, Juhi and SRK started their production company Dreamz Unlimited and produced three films. Later, the company was dissolved. Reportedly, the Ishq actress has also acquired shares in Jay Mehta's company, Saurashtra Cement Ltd. Apart from these, Juhi also endorses several brands including Keshking Ayurvedic Oil, Pepsi, KurKure, and many other brands.

About Juhi Chawla's career

After QSQT, Juhi starred in several superhits including Swarg, Pratibandh, Bol Radha Bol, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, Yes Boss, Ishq, and Deewana Mastana. Juhi quit films for some time after marrying Jay in 2010, but then she came back, playing supporting roles in movies such as Son of Sardaar, Gulaab Gang, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She also made her foray in OTT with The Test Case, Hush Hush, and The Railway Men.

Also read: 'Agar Rajinikanth kar sakta hai toh..': Mukesh Khanna on getting trolled, age-shamed for returning as Shaktimaan

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.