This actress was one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. Her popularity went beyond India, leading to movie offers from Hollywood. However, she had to reject international projects because she was pregnant.

The actress who was demanded by Pakistani soldier at Kargil War

Since 1984, one actress has set a new standard for heroines in Bollywood. She has been a fascination of the masses. Fans have skipped their 'Dhak-dhak' over her 'Ek Do Teen' dance steps. Even at 57, she's continued to be desirable for many. Despite taking a break from films, that too during her peak, she made a successful comeback and gave her biggest blockbuster in her late 50s. She's none other than Madhuri Dixit.

Madhuri Dixit: The outsider who carved her way despite multiple failures

Madhuri, an outsider, made her debut in films with Abodh. The movie was a critical and commercial failure, leading to a bumpy career start. After Abodh, Madhuri was part of several duds, including Awara Baap, Swati, Hifazat, Uttar Dakshin, Mohre, and Khatron Ke Khiladi. In today's time, any actor with such a chain of flops would be written off, but Madhuri bounced back, and she got her breakthrough film.

1988: The year when Madhuri finally arrived

In 1988, Madhuri was seen in Dayavan. The movie was a critical and commercial success, and her lip lock with Vinod Khanna made headlines. However, Madhuri became a sensation with her second release, Tezaab. Madhuri showed her impressive dance moves and acting chops, leaving the nation stunned. The popular song 'Ek Do Teen' is from this film, and it became an instant chartbuster. Over the years, Madhuri cemented her position as the highest-paid actress by starring in blockbusters like Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Parinda, Dil, Saajan, Beta, Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Dil To Pagal Hai.

When Madhuri Dixit left Bollywood at the peak of her career

On October 17, 1999, Madhuri left several men heartbroken after marrying California-based cardiovascular surgeon Dr Sriram Madhav Nene. After marriage, Madhuri completed her pending projects and then relocated to Denver, Colorado.

When Madhuri had to reject Hollywood for family

As per the media reports, in 2000, she was offered a few Hollywood projects, but she rejected them. Reportedly, Dixi was expecting her second child with Dr Nene, and she didn't want to work during that period. On 17 March 2003, Dixit gave birth to a son, Arin. Two years later, on 8 March 2005, she gave birth to another son, Ryan.

When Pakistan demanded Madhuri in exchange for peace during the Kargil War

There are reports that during the 1999 Kargil War, a Pakistani soldier said that they would leave their position in exchange for Madhuri Dixit. The Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra gave a befitting reply, From Madhuri, with love," before retaliating against the enemy.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The movie has become the biggest hit of her career, as it earned between Rs 371-423 crores worldwide.