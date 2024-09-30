Twitter
This cricket board mocks BCCI for Ind vs Ban Kanpur test, says, 'if BCCI have funds…'

Big chage in rich list: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg crossed $200 billion, Mukesh Ambani at...

Tirupati laddus row: SC questions CM Naidu's claim, says keep Gods out of politics

Man performs pull-ups on highway signboard in UP, here's how police reacted to viral video

This was the most expensive and biggest flop film of the same year, was written by Javed Akhtar

Bollywood

Meet actress who dubbed for Amitabh Bachchan’s heroines, husband died by suicide, not Sridevi, Hema Malini, Jaya Prada

Even at 69, this actress remains stunning and outshines many contemporary actresses.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 03:41 PM IST

Meet actress who dubbed for Amitabh Bachchan’s heroines, husband died by suicide, not Sridevi, Hema Malini, Jaya Prada
Rekha, one of Bollywood's evergreen actresses, needs no introduction. She faced many challenges in her childhood and began acting at a very young age. Although she never aspired to be a heroine, circumstances and necessity led her to choose acting as her career.

She entered the film industry and captured the hearts of millions. Even at 69, she remains stunning and outshines many contemporary actresses. Her real name is Bhanurekha Ganesan, but she is widely known as Rekha. However, her personal life has never been easy.

Let's take a look at her life:

Early life struggles

Rekha, born Bhanurekha Ganesan on October 10, 1954, in Madras, faced many struggles in her personal life. Her father, actor Gemini Ganesan, did not accept her because he was initially involved with her mother, Pushpavalli while being married to another woman. This complicated family situation led him to distance himself from Rekha and her mother.

She grew up with her mother, Pushpavalli, who had children from a previous marriage and later had more kids with another man. Because her mother was often busy acting, Rekha stayed with her grandmother.

As a child, Rekha dealt with bullying because of her weight and felt lonely at school. She loved dance and sports but never took part because of her size. When her family faced money problems, her mother encouraged her to start acting, even though Rekha didn't want to at first. She dropped out of school at 13 to pursue acting and later wished she had finished her education. After her mother died in 1991, her relationship with her father got better.

Dubbed with Amitabh Bachchan

In Sooryavansham, Amitabh Bachchan played dual roles, and Rekha dubbed for the actresses who portrayed his wives. Directed by Telugu filmmaker E.V.V. Satyanarayana, the film featured South Indian actors, so their dialogues needed to be dubbed in Hindi.

Husband died by suicide:

In 1990, Rekha married industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal, who struggled with depression, a fact she learned only after their marriage. Tragically, he died by suicide a few months later, which led to intense media scrutiny and criticism directed at her.

Now lives a luxurious life away from the limelight

After overcoming many struggles, Rekha now enjoys a luxurious life away from the spotlight. She resides in a lavish bungalow worth Rs100 crore in Bandra, Mumbai, and owns an impressive car collection that includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Rs 2.17 crores), Audi A8 (Rs 1.63 crores), Honda City (Rs 13 lakhs), BMW i7 Electric (Rs 2.03 crores), and a Rolls Royce Ghost (Rs 6.01 crores).

