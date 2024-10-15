This actress became a star in 17 and made several successful films. However, her career was also surrounded by controversies, and she became famous for kissing King Charles during his visit to India.

Regarding Bollywood actresses, we have beauty queens who ruled the silver screen with their powerpack performances. Today, we will discuss an actress who made her debut at an early age, and by 17, she became a star. She was a successful child artiste and later became a top heroine of Bollywood. However, apart from her on-screen persona, her off-screen personality also grabbed headlines.

This star has proved her worth with her performances in films, including Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Prem Rog, Souten, Pyar Jhukta Nahin and established herself as a leading lady in Hindi cinema with films such as - Ahista Ahista, Vidhaata, Woh Saat Din, Do Dilon Ki Dastaan, and several others. Well, she's also connected with the new-age superstar, Shraddha Kapoor. Yes, she's Padmini Kolhapure.

Padmini Kolhapure became a star at 15

After starring in several movies as a child artiste, Padmini Kolhapure won her first Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the revenge drama Insaf Ka Tarazu (1980). At 17, she starred in the superhit Prem Rog, and that made her a star overnight. For her performance, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress, becoming the second-youngest actress to win the awards in the respective categories.

When Padmini Kolhapure made headlines for kissing King Charles

Padmini Kolhapure had once kissed the future king, son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles (now King Charles). Padmini went on to be recognised in Britain as the ‘woman who kissed Prince Charles’. Padmini had greeted King Charles on the sets of her 1981 film Ahista Ahista where she planted a peck on his cheek in the heat of the moment. She had put a garland around his neck, kissed him on his cheek and laughed before walking away.

Padmini broke the protocol by kissing King Charles, and she became the most talked about actress in the 1980s. Speaking about the same in a 2007 interview with Hindustan Times, Padmini said, "It was just a peck on the cheek...the media took it somewhere else. It was no big deal."

Padmini Kolhapure's relationship with Shraddha Kapoor

Padmini Kolhapure is Shraddha Kapoor's aunt. Pamini's sister, Shivangi Kolhapure, is the mother of the Stree 2 actress. On the work front, Padmini was last seen in the Marathi film Prawaas (2020) and her last Hindi film was Panipat (2019).

