This actress made her debut at 15 but got married in the same year, leaving her fans heartbroken. However, after her comeback, she went on to star in several hits, including Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

Stardom doesn't come easily, and even if a few fortunate earn it from their first film, they struggle to maintain it. Today we will discuss an actress who became an overnight star from her debut. However, two years later, she put her booming career aside to marry a superstar. However, years later, she decided to come back in films as her married life wasn't all hunky-dory.

The actress who left her promising career for marriage is...

Dimple Kapadia, the actress was discovered by Raj Kapoor and at 15 she made her debut with Bobby (1973). The film also marked the debut of Rishi Kapoor, and with the blockbuster success of the film, they both became overnight stars. However, in the same year, when Dimple instantly became one of the biggest stars, she made the shocking decision to get married. Dimple tied the knot with her idol, superstar Rajesh Khanna. Dimple called herself 'the biggest fan of Kaka', and marrying him was the "biggest high" of her life during this period. For the unversed, Rajesh was double the age of Dimple. After her marriage, Dimple left films to focus on her family, and welcomed daughters, Twinkle (born 1974) and Rinke (born 1977).

Dimple Kapadia made her comeback at...

12 years after their marriage, Dimple got separated from Rajesh Khanna, and then she returned to films with Saagar (1985). Despite a decade's break, Dimple successfully established herself again by starring in several successful films, including Arjun, Narshima, Krantiveer, Janbaaz, Insaniyat Ke Dushman, Ram Lakhan, and Batwara.

Dimple Kapadia got nothing from her ex-husband

Even after years of separation, Dimple stayed in touch with Rajesh Khanna. However, the former superstar was not willing to give anything to Dimple Kapadia during his last days. Khanna's close friend, Bhupesh Rasin revealed that he became very quiet during his final days, and only wished well for his two daughters, Twinkle and Rinke Khanna.

Rajesh Khanna made sure that after his demise, his children would get everything he owned. Based on Yasser Usman’s book Kuch To Log Kahenge, Khanna said that he didn’t want to keep anything to himself and that everything should be passed to Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. However, his ex-wife Dimple Khanna stood empty-handed.