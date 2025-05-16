Waheeda Rehman and Amitabh Bachchan worked in some of the most iconic films together, but one amazing coincidence about their pairing is that while Waheeda Rehman played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's wife in one film, she also played the role of his mother in several others.

Waheeda Rehman, often considered to be one of Hindi cinema's most accomplished actresses, has worked in over 90 films in a career spanning over five decades. However, there is one interesting trivia about her that even her fans might not be aware of. Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of the century, in the course of his career, has done many experimental roles opposite some of the biggest female superstars. However, Waheeda Rehman is one actress who played the role of both his mother and his wife.

Waheeda Rehman and Amitabh Bachchan worked in some of the most iconic films together, but one amazing coincidence about their pairing is that while Waheeda Rehman played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's wife in one film, she also played the role of his mother in several others. One surprising thing about this fact is that both Amitabh Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman have an age difference of only 5 years between them. While Amitabh Bachchan was born in October 1942, Waheeda Rehman was born in February 1938.

Waheeda Rehman played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's wife in Yash Chopra's romantic drama film Kabhi Kabhie. Later in her career, she went on to play Amitabh Bachchan's mother in films such as Trishul (1978), Namak Halal (1982), and Coolie (1993). There was a time when Waheeda Rehman ruled the industry and was also the highest-paid actress, but after the age of 40, she stopped getting lead roles. Despite this, Waheeda Rehman remains one of the most iconic Hindi film actresses. For the 1971 film Reshma Aur Shera, she also won the National Film Award for Best Actress. She was also honoured with India's civilian awards: the Padma Shri in 1972 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011. In 2021, she was honoured with India's highest award in the field of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which she received in 2023.

Waheeda Rehman currently resides in Mumbai's Bandra and was last seen in the 2021 film, Skater Girl.

