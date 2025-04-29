Vijayta Pandit herself had revealed in her interview that she had fallen in love with her co-star Kumar Gaurav. Both of them fell in love, but his father, Rajendra Kumar, did not want them to get married and became the villain in their love story.

Vijayta Pandit, who became an overnight star with the 1981 film Love Story, fell in love with her co-star Kumar Gaurav during the shooting. There was a lot of talk about their love but the actor's father, the film's producer Rajendra Kumar, did not approve of this relationship. He had told his son 'I will bring a princess for you'. This was revealed by Vijayta Pandit herself in an interview.

Vijayta Pandit had made a name for herself in the industry in the 80s. She became the first choice of the makers right from her debut film, Love Story. But this actress's well-established career was ruined due to love. Vijayta Pandit, who started her acting career with Rajendra Kumar's son Kumar Gaurav in the film Love Story, once gave tough competition to Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, but after some time, she suddenly disappeared from the industry.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Vijayta Pandit opened up on how Kumar Gaurav was the first boy who touched her and said, "Bunty (Kumar Gaurav) was the first boy I hugged during the shoot for Love Story. Any love stories you look at, be it Rishi Kapoor-Dimple Kapadia's Bobby, Sunny Deol-Amrita Singh's Betaab, Sanjay Dutt, and Tina Munim's Rocky, all these actors fell in love in real life. With such films, you have to get into it, feel the romance... that was the first time a boy was touching me, so we both fell in love... Bunty was very fond of me; he would keep following me, holding my hands, and dancing... he used to be a very charming boy."

She further added that Kumar Gaurav's father was against their relationship and said, "But his father and the film's producer, Rajendra Kumar, was very angry over our relationship. He would drink alcohol and tell Bunty he was his prince, and that he should marry a princess. He said he would find his son a girl who belongs to a reputed family. When I used to hear all this, I used to be so scared, but Bunty would retaliate and tell his father that he loves me; they used to drink together and argue; I used to try and get away from this situation."

Vijayta Pandit eventually married the late music composer Aadesh Shrivastava and had two children. Kumar Gaurav, on the other hand, went on to marry Sanjay Dutt's sister and the daughter of veteran actors Nargis and Sunil Dutt, Namrata. They also have two children.

