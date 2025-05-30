Vidya Balan made her Hindi film debut in Parineeta with Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. But despite the critical acclaim, Parineeta could not give Vidya Balan the recognition she deserved. Two years after the film's release, Vidya Balan starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and became an overnight star.

Vidya Balan, most known for her portrayal of women in Hindi cinema with her roles in female-led films, has had quite a successful career in the film industry so far. Vidya Balan had her first acting role in the 1995 sitcom Hum Paanch and then slowly transitioned to films. But among all the roles Vidya Balan has played on screen, one of her most successful ones, the one that made her an overnight star, is her role as Avni and Manjulika in Priyadarshan's blockbuster 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a remake of the 1993 Malayalam-language film Manichitrathazhu.

Vidya Balan made her Hindi film debut in Parineeta with Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. But despite the critical acclaim, Parineeta could not give Vidya Balan the recognition she deserved. Two years after the film's release, Vidya Balan starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa opposite Akshay Kumar, Ameesha Patel, and Shiney Ahuja. It was this film that made her an overnight star, thanks to her portrayal of Avni and Manjulika. While it is hard to imagine anyone else playing this role now, you will be surprised to know that Vidya Balan was not Priyadarshan's first choice to play the role of Manjulika or Avni.

Avni's role was initially offered to Aishwarya Rai, but the actress rejected it as she wasn't sure about playing a haunted character. After Aishwarya Rai, Priyadarshan approached Rani Mukerji, but even she did not show interest in the role. Eventually, the role went to Vidya Balan, who aced it with her acting chops. In the film, Vidya Balan played the role of Avni, who suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), which leads to her assuming that she is Manjulika.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released on October 12, 2007, and starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles. Made on a budget of Rs 32 crores, Bhool Bhulaiyaa earned over Rs 82 crores at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest hits of the year.

