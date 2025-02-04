This actress has always been in the spotlight due to controversies.

Urvashi Rautela has become a social media sensation these days. The actress's recent film Daku Maharaj has performed well at the box office.

Apart from the film, she is also in the spotlight due to her latest statement. She commented on the attack on Saif Ali Khan last month, which led to her being heavily trolled on social media.

Urvashi Rautela has always been in the spotlight due to controversies. She frequently faces criticism from social media users because of her statements and posts. Besides that, her looks and posts also make her a target for trolls. While she is currently enjoying the success of her film Daku Maharaj, her film career hasn't been particularly remarkable.

Today, Urvashi Rautela may be a well-known name in Bollywood, but her film career hasn't been very successful. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2013 alongside the 37-year-older Sunny Deol. Her first film was Singh Saab the Great.

Urvashi Rautela's debut film had a poor performance at the box office and failed to recover its production cost. The pairing of the 37-year-older actor with Urvashi was rejected by the audience. The film's failure left the actress feeling disappointed.

After facing failure with her first Hindi film, Urvashi Rautela turned to South Indian cinema. She appeared in the film Mister Aaravath and was successful in leaving an impression on the audience with her Kannada film.

In 2016, actress Urvashi Rautela appeared in the Hindi film Sanam Re, where she starred alongside Yami Gautam and Pulkit Samrat. The film performed well at the box office. That same year, Urvashi was also seen in the comedy film Great Grand Masti, which was well-received by the audience.

Urvashi Rautela has appeared in films like Hate Story 4, Pagalpanti, The Legend, Bro, and Skanda, but she hasn't found significant success at the box office with most of her Hindi films flopping. However, in the South film industry, the actress continues to enjoy strong popularity.

Urvashi Rautela's film Daku Maharaj, starring Bobby Deol and Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been a hit, grossing over 300 crores. The film's item song also created a buzz on social media, making a huge impact.

Despite not achieving significant success in Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela continues to live a life of luxury and comfort. Her stardom and earnings remain unaffected. As a social media sensation, she earns a substantial income from advertisements. According to an NDTV report, the actress's net worth is estimated to be 236 crores.

Urvashi Rautela reportedly charged Rs 3 crore for her 3-minute performance, which means her fee was an impressive Rs 1 crore per minute!