Meet actress who has not given any hit so far, will romance South superstar in her next film, charges Rs 1 crore for...

Urvashi is gearing up for her upcoming project 'NBK 109' with Nandamuri Balakrishna. To be well-trained in performing action and stunts, Urvashi Rautela is taking special training from MMA icon Conor McGregor.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 08:47 AM IST

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela constantly remains in the headlines for one reason or another. Some time back, some news reports claimed that the actress charges Rs 1 crore per minute. Urvashi Rautela has more than 72 million (7.20 crore) followers on Instagram and her net worth is said to be more than Rs 550 crore. Urvashi Rautela is also the youngest Indian to be included in the Forbes Top 10. Now, reports state that the 29-year-old actress is going to be the lead heroine of the 63-year-old South superstar.

These days, Urvashi Rautela is busy preparing for this film. Urvashi is gearing up for her upcoming project 'NBK 109' with Nandamuri Balakrishna. To be well-trained in performing action and stunts, Urvashi Rautela is taking special training from MMA icon Conor McGregor, who is a famous Irish mixed martial artist and professional boxer. 

McGregor was quoted saying about Urvashi, "After Shah Rukh Khan, the only Bollywood film actor I know is Urvashi Rautela. Urvashi is a young superstar of Bollywood. She is a wonderful actress. She is a shining example of beauty for India and me. Her fitness is amazing."

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela has an enviable line-up of projects going forward. The actress has projects like 'Welcome 3' with Akshay Kumar, 'NBK109' with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, 'Baap' (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, 'Inspector Avinash 2' with Randeep Hooda, and 'Black Rose'. 

Apart from this, Urvashi Rautela will also be seen in an upcoming biopic titled 'JNU' where she's playing a college politician along with a music video with 'Jalebi' fame Jason Derulo.

