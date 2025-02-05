There’s one actress known for her incredible dancing skills, who unexpectedly walked away from Bollywood, leaving fans stunned.

Several actresses like Meenakshi Sheshadri, Anu Aggarwal, and Mamta Kulkarni made a mark with their amazing talent on the big screen.

But there’s one actress known for her incredible dancing skills, who unexpectedly walked away from Bollywood, leaving fans stunned. Can you figure out who it is? We are talking about Urmila Matondkar who became a household name with her mesmerising dance in Haye Rama Ye Kya Hua and was known for her versatility across multiple genres.

She appeared in a wide array of films, including Masoom, Judaai, Satya, Rangeela, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Urmila’s career began as a child actress in Karam (1977), but it was Masoom that really brought her widespread recognition. She also made her mark in Malayalam cinema with the hit film Chanakyan, where she played the lead role.

Urmila Matondkar became an overnight sensation with her iconic role in Rangeela, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. She went on to star in a series of successful films and quickly rose to the top as one of the leading actresses of the 90s, even commanding higher fees than some male actors.

During the making of Rangeela, Urmila reportedly fell in love with Ram Gopal Varma, who cast her in several of his films, including Daud, Satya, Kaun, Mast, Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, and Ek Hasina Thi.

Their rumored romance caught the attention of Varma’s wife, Ratna, who reportedly confronted Urmila, slapping her for her closeness to the filmmaker. Following this, Ram Gopal Varma ended his marriage and stopped working with Urmila. Afterward, Urmila distanced herself from films and began taking on more supportive roles.

Urmila Matondkar married model-turned-actor Mohsin Akhtar at the wedding of designer Manish Malhotra's niece, Riddhi Malhotra, in 2014. The two fell in love and decided to marry.

Mohsin, a Kashmiri model, moved to Mumbai with dreams of making it in Bollywood. He appeared in films like It's A Man's World (2009), Luck By Chance, Mumbai Mast Kallander, and B.A. Pass.

Urmila and Mohsin tied the knot in a private ceremony on March 3, 2016, with a 10-year age difference between them.

In 2024, rumors of marital tension between the couple surfaced, with reports suggesting that Urmila had filed for divorce and unfollowed Mohsin on social media.