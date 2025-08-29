Meet actress who gave tough competition to Sridevi's stardom in THIS 1997 film, became a star, her name is..., made for Rs 6 crore, movie earned Rs...

Urmila Matondkar, who was still finding her space in Bollywood at the time, became a revelation after Judaai was released. The innocence with which she played the role of an emotionally complex woman impressed fans.

The 1997 film, Judaai, starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Urmila Matondkar, took audiences by surprise with its bold and unconventional storyline. Judaai was unlike anything seen before in Indian cinema, which mixed humour with family values and the importance of being happy with whatever life has to offer. The film not only impressed audiences with its storyline but also gifted Bollywood with some memorable tracks, including Judaai Judaai and Pyaar Pyaar Karte Karte.

When Urmila Matondkar gave tough competition to Sridevi's stardom

Sridevi was already a superstar when Judaai was released. In the film, she played the role of Kajal, a middle-class housewife, so obsessed with wealth that she sells her husband for money. Sridevi was one of the most bankable stars in Indian cinema when Judaai was released; however, Urmila Matondkar still managed to overshadow her. The actress, who was known until then to play glamorous roles, effortlessly stepped into Jahnvi's shoes and played a memorable, emotionally grounded character who agrees to get married to Kajal's husband, played by Anil Kapoor.

Urmila Matondkar, who was still finding her space in Bollywood at the time, became a revelation after Judaai was released. The innocence with which she played the role of an emotionally complex woman impressed fans. Urmila Matondkar's chemistry with Anil Kapoor was also much-appreciated; however, what stood out was how strongly she stood opposite the fiery Sridevi, embodying quiet strength.

Was Judaai a hit or a flop?

Upon release, Judaai emerged as one of the major commercial successes. It earned Rs 48.77 crore against its Rs 6.30 crore budget and was widely praised for the performances of the lead actresses, especially for the performance of Urmila Matondkar.

