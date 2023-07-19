Headlines

Meet actress who was asked to undergo breast, butt surgery, banned from wearing jeans, lived in bunker, is now...

Priyanka Chopra has revealed in her autobiography ‘Unfinished’ about how a director once advised her to undergo 3 surgeries.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra turned 41 yesterday. Born on July 18, 1982 in Jamshedpur, Priyanka Chopra was a normal girl who had to face racism and lewd comments about her looks since childhood. At the age of 13, when Priyanka Chopra went to study in the US, she had to face racism and she used to have lunch secretly in the bathroom. At 18, Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World, but her journey in Bollywood was not easy as she had to face a lot of wrong demands from directors and producers but she is now counted among the richest Bollywood actresses. Priyanka's father Ashok Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra were both doctors in the Army.

When Priyanka was 4 years old, her father was posted in Leh. In Leh, Priyanka's family lived in a bunker built in the valley. While serving in the Army, Priyanka's parents were posted in different cities of the country, so Priyanka's childhood was spent in Delhi, Chandigarh, Ambala, Ladakh, Lucknow, Bareilly and Pune.

When Priyanka Chopra came to India from America at the age of 17, there was a big change in her lifestyle. She had become modern, but her father Ashok Chopra was not liking her changed attitude. At that time, Priyanka Chopra won a local beauty queen pageant and became a known face in the city.

Priyanka Chopra had once revealed on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ that whenever she used to go somewhere, boys used to follow her. One day a boy followed her and reached her home which made her nervous and she ran to her father. After this incident, Priyanka's father scolded her and started imposing restrictions on her. Priyanka Chopra’s father imposed some restrictions on her and packed her bedroom window with nets and confiscated all her jeans and western clothes. Priyanka was not allowed to go out of the house alone and was only allowed to wear salwar-suit.

Priyanka Chopra has revealed in her autobiography ‘Unfinished’ about how a director once advised her to undergo 3 surgeries. Priyanka has written in the book that she had met a director before entering Bollywood and that director told Priyanka to stand up and turn around and show her body. Priyanka agreed and stood in front of him. The director stared at her for a few minutes and said that you should get your breast, butt and jaw surgery done. 

Priyanka Chopra is now a global icon and she charges Rs 22 crore for every film and Rs 1.8 crore for every sponsored Instagram post. Priyanka has a luxurious mansion worth Rs 150 crore in Los Angeles. In 2013, Priyanka also bought a beach house in Goa, which costs Rs 20 crore.

