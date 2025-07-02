Meet actress, whom Yash Chopra spotted at Aditya Chopra's first wedding, worked with superstars, quit Bollywood to become...

Remember Tulip Joshi from Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai? The actress is now a renowned astrologer. She worked with superstars Salman Khan, Mammootty, Sudeep in Jai Ho, Mission 90 Days, and Bachchan.

Tulip Joshi, born on September 11, 1980, in Mumbai to a Gujarati Indian father and an Armenian mother, is a former Indian actress who gained popularity in the 2000s. She appeared in films across several languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Telugu. After stepping away from the film industry, Tulip transitioned into a new career as an astrologer.



Tulip Joshi competed with Priyanka Chopra, Lata Dutta, Dia Mirza

Tulip took part in the Femina Miss India beauty pageant in 2000 - the same year Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra, and Dia Mirza secured the top three spots and later won Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss Asia Pacific, respectively. Although Tulip didn’t win the title, her beautiful face caught the attention of several advertising agencies, leading her to become the face of major brands like Ponds, Pepsi, Siyaram, and BPL.

Yash Chopra spotted Tulip Joshi at Aditya Chopra's first wedding



She was spotted by Yash Chopra at his son Aditya Chopra's first wedding to Payal Khanna, after which he decided to introduce her to Bollywood. She made her acting debut in 2002 with the Yash Raj production Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, that also starred Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill, and Bipasha Basu in the leading roles. The romantic comedy was inspired by the 1997 Hollywood classic My Best Friend's Wedding featuring Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett.



Tulip Joshi films and TV

Following her debut, Tulip appeared in several Bollywood and regional films over the next few years. Some of her most notable roles include Dil Maange More opposite Shahid Kapoor, Dhokha directed by Pooja Bhatt, the Malayalam film Mission 90 Days alongside superstar Mammootty, and the Kannada film Bachchan with Sudeep.

Tulip's final appearance in a Bollywood film was a cameo in the 2014 Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho. She later transitioned to television, playing the lead role in the Star Plus show Airlines. The weekly series, which aired on Sundays, ran for just 20 episodes. After her brief stint on television, Tulip turned toward a more spiritual path. With over a decade of dedicated study and practice, she has since established herself as a respected Vedic astrologer and lifestyle consultant.

