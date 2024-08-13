Meet actress who worked with Salman, gave no hit films, then quit acting, know her special connection to Aditya Chopra

Many Bollywood stars, over the years, have tried to make a name for themselves in the film industry, but they could not succeed in their efforts. Such actors and actresses failed to make a place in the hearts of the audience despite working in many films. Today, we are going to tell you about an actress of the 2000s who struggled hard for 10 years to make a name in the industry, but unfortunately, could not taste success.

We are talking about actress Tulip Joshi who made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' opposite Jimmy Shergill and Uday Chopra, the younger son of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra.

After entering the film industry with 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', Tulip Joshi appeared in the film 'Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women' in 2003 but the film flopped badly at the box office. The actress was shocked when 'Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women' was labelled a disaster. Just as Tulip Joshi recovered from this shock, her 3 films back-to-back proved to be disasters at the box office.

Tulip Joshi, apart from Hindi films, also worked in Kannada, Punjabi, Telugu, and Malayalam films. However, she could not succeed in becoming a mainstream actress.

Tulip Joshi was last seen opposite Salman Khan in 'Jai Ho' which was released in 2014.

Let us tell you that Tulip Joshi got her break into the film industry through Aditya Chopra. She was a friend of the film producer's ex-wife and Yash Chopra noticed her at Aditya Chopra's wedding. On the advice of the filmmaker, Tulip Joshi decided to enter films and auditioned for 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'. Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra liked her at the very first instance and signed her for the film.

Now, Tulip Joshi has been living away from the world of glitz and glamour for the past 10 years. She is married to Captain Vinod Nair who served in the Indian Army as a commissioned officer for 6 years in the 19th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment. The couple now run a business and are directors in Kimmaya Consulting which is reportedly worth Rs 600 crore.

