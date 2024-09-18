Twitter
'Felt like God was...': Arijit Singh's video consoling heartbroken woman during live concert goes viral; watch

Meet woman who became first female fighter pilot in LCA Tejas fighter fleet, she was also the first to...

Mystery explosions in Lebanon: Pagers turn deadly, Hezbollah accuses Israel

Meet athlete, first Indian to win medal in long jump, played with only one kidney throughout her career, she is…

Meet man, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Bollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who played 30 minute role in a superhit film, used to charge Rs 40 lakh, has now increased her fees to Rs..

As per media reports, Triptii Dimri charged Rs 40 lakh for the film 'Animal'. After this, she appeared in the film 'Bad Newz' opposite Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Triptii Dimri charged Rs 80 lakh for this film.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

Meet actress who played 30 minute role in a superhit film, used to charge Rs 40 lakh, has now increased her fees to Rs..
It is not surprising how someone's destiny changes in Bollywood as soon as their luck in films shines. Today, we will tell you about an actress who played a 30-minute role in a blockbuster film which made her a superstar overnight. Not only this, in a year, this actress also increased her fees from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 10 crore in just 10 months. We are talking about none other than Triptii Dimri who worked opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' last year and became an overnight star. 

As per media reports, Triptii Dimri charged Rs 40 lakh for the film 'Animal'. After this, she appeared in the film 'Bad Newz' opposite Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Triptii Dimri charged Rs 80 lakh for this film. 

There were reports that Triptii Dimri increased her fees to Rs 6 crore after this, but now, media reports state that Triptii Dimri has increased her fees to Rs 10 crore. It is being said that the actress increased her fees thanks to her current success and increasing demand.

Tripti Dimri will next star with Rajkummar Rao in the 1990s-set comedy film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', with Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', and with Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Dhadak 2'. It is a remake of the Tamil film 'Pariyerum Perumal'.

Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao's 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is going to be released in theaters on the occasion of Dussehra along with Alia Bhatt's action film 'Jigra'.

