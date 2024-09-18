Meet actress who played 30 minute role in a superhit film, used to charge Rs 40 lakh, has now increased her fees to Rs..

As per media reports, Triptii Dimri charged Rs 40 lakh for the film 'Animal'. After this, she appeared in the film 'Bad Newz' opposite Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Triptii Dimri charged Rs 80 lakh for this film.

It is not surprising how someone's destiny changes in Bollywood as soon as their luck in films shines. Today, we will tell you about an actress who played a 30-minute role in a blockbuster film which made her a superstar overnight. Not only this, in a year, this actress also increased her fees from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 10 crore in just 10 months. We are talking about none other than Triptii Dimri who worked opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal' last year and became an overnight star.

There were reports that Triptii Dimri increased her fees to Rs 6 crore after this, but now, media reports state that Triptii Dimri has increased her fees to Rs 10 crore. It is being said that the actress increased her fees thanks to her current success and increasing demand.

Tripti Dimri will next star with Rajkummar Rao in the 1990s-set comedy film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', with Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', and with Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Dhadak 2'. It is a remake of the Tamil film 'Pariyerum Perumal'.

Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao's 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is going to be released in theaters on the occasion of Dussehra along with Alia Bhatt's action film 'Jigra'.

