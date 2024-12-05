The second spot was earned by Deepika Padukone who had a memorable year both professionally and personally. Deepika Padukone was a part of three films including Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again. The actress also welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh.

IMDb has released its list of the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 and among biggies like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri has emerged at the top. The actress shot to fame after the stupendous success of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and emerged as the 'National Crush'. Triptii Dimri, in 2024, also was part of successful films like Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Her film was also re-released this year and was successful at the box office. These were all the reasons why Triptii Dimri came out as IMDb's Most Popular Indian Star of 2024.

The second spot was earned by Deepika Padukone who had a memorable year both professionally and personally. Deepika Padukone was a part of three films including Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again. The actress also welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh, her and Ranveer Singh's first child.

The third spot went to Ishaan Khatter, who appeared in the Netflix series, The Perfect Couple opposite Nicole Kidman. Both Sobhita Dhulipala and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are also featured on the list.

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024

Triptii Dimri

Deepika Padukone

Ishaan Khatter

Shah Rukh Khan

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sharvari

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Alia Bhatt

Prabhas

The IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list is decided based on the consistent ranking of the stars on IMDb weekly ratings.

Speaking about topping the list, Triptii Dimri said, "It is indeed a huge honour to be ranked No. 1 on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list. This recognition is a testament to the incredible support of my fans and the hard work of everyone I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with. From working on exciting projects to wrapping up 2024 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it has been a memorable year for me. I’m looking forward to what’s next as I continue to be part of this inspiring industry."

