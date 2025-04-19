Thanks to her experience in the industry and her impeccable talent, Tara Sutaria also transitioned easily to Bollywood, making her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, produced by Karan Johar, and co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

Many stars in Bollywood started their film career as child actors, including Rishi Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, and many others. Today, we will tell you about one such Bollywood actress who has been a professional singer since she was 7 and started her career as a singer in Disney India’s Big Bada Boom. This actress made her big Bollywood debut in 2019 in a Karan Johar film and also grabbed headlines for her relationship with a Kapoor family member. We are talking about none other than Tara Sutaria.

Born in November 1995 to a Hindu father and a Zoroastrian mother, Tara Sutaria has always been destined to become a star. Many are unaware that Tara Sutaria is not only trained in classical ballet, modern dance, and Latin American dances, but is also popular for having sung songs for Aamir Khan’s film Taare Zameen Par, and Hrithik Roshan starrer Guzaarish.

Tara Sutaria has always been in the limelight, especially for her work in sitcoms such as The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012) and Oye Jassie (2013). Thanks to her experience in the industry and her impeccable talent, Tara Sutaria also transitioned easily to Bollywood, making her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, produced by Karan Johar, and co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

After her Bollywood debut, Tara Sutaria worked in several films such as Marjaavaan (2019), Heropanti 2, Ek Villain Returns (both 2022), and Apurva (2023).

While Tara Sutaria has had a fruitful professional career so far, she has often been more in the news for her personal life. Her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Aadar Jain, made headlines for the four years that the couple dated.

However, things did not work out between the two, and they broke up. Aadar Jain, earlier this year, tied the knot with Alekha Advani, once a close friend to both him and Tara Sutaria.

