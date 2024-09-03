Meet actress who beat her ex-boyfriend to death, killed him using hammer in front of husband, then surrendered after..

New Year was being celebrated all over the world. Then, in the afternoon, an actress reached Chennai's Rajamangalam police station in a panic. On seeing the police officer, the actress confessed - "I have committed murder." Everyone in the police station was shocked by S Devi's confession of crime. Then, when the investigation of the actresses' claims began, many shocking revelations were made.

Actress S. Devi, who called herself a murderer, had committed the crime and had killed her boyfriend.

Born in Chennai around 1977-78, S Devi belonged to a middle-class family. To help financially at home, she started working as a junior artist in films and TV shows. As a junior artist, she worked in more than 25 Malayalam and Kannada TV shows. However, her roles used to be for a few minutes, due to which she never got any special recognition.

It was around 2012. One day, S Devi reached the shooting set of a TV show and met M Ravi, who was 6 years younger than her.

M Ravi, who hails from Madurai, had come to Chennai in search of work. While living in Chennai, Ravi started working as a technician in a TV serial, where he met S Devi. Spending most of the time together on the set, S Devi became good friends with M Ravi. Both of them often used to help each other in getting work in TV shows.

Eventually, S Devi started liking M Ravi. One day, Ravi expressed his love for her and despite being married, S Devi accepted the relationship. Both of them often spent time together on the sets and secretly met, without their family's knowledge.

Their secret extra-marital affair continued for 6 years, but then one day S Devi's husband Shankar came to know about this relationship.

Shankar got very angry and there was a lot of uproar in the house. S Devi's husband told her that if she did not leave Ravi, then she would have to face dire consequences. One day Devi called Ravi to meet her and told him that she could not continue this relationship, but Ravi flatly refused. He wanted Devi to divorce her husband and marry him. However, Devi was adamant about ending the relationship.

Despite Devi's many efforts, Ravi did not stop following her. Every day he would reach her house or sometimes at her sister's address. Finally, to get rid of Ravi, Devi's husband changed his house. He shifted to the Kolathur area of ​​Chennai, where Devi's sister also used to live.

According to a Times of India report, S Devi's husband, who runs a small furniture business in Teynampet, banned her from working in TV shows. He did not want Devi to leave the house and ever contact Ravi again. He got Devi a sewing machine so that she could earn money by doing sewing work at home.

For a few months, both of them lived a comfortable married life, but in December 2019, Ravi reached Kolathur in search of Devi. He reached Devi's sister Lakshmi's house at around 1:30 in the night. As soon as he met Lakshmi, Ravi started pleading and insisting on making him meet Devi.

When there was a ruckus outside the house, Lakshmi called Ravi inside the house. At Ravi's insistence, Lakshmi finally had to call Devi. On the call, Lakshmi explained the whole thing to Devi and asked her to come to her house convince Ravi, and ask him to leave from here. Initially, Devi refused to meet Ravi, but after her sister's persuasion, she agreed to come to her house.

Devi told the whole thing to her husband Shankar and reached her sister's house in Kolathur with him.

On seeing Devi, Ravi became obsessed and kept saying that he would not be able to live without her. Devi, her husband, her sister, and her brother-in-law tried their best to convince Ravi to stop pursuing her, but Ravi kept saying that he wanted to stay with Devi.

After a few minutes, things started getting worse and an argument started. Seeing Ravi's passion, S Devi finally lost her temper and hit him hard on the head with a hammer, lying nearby. Blood started flowing from his head, but Devi did not stop and kept hitting him continuously.

The husband and the others present in the room kept watching this scene silently. Devi sat near the dead body for several hours, then when she could not find any way to escape, she reached Rajamangalam police station in the morning.

S Devi surrendered before the police, confessing to the crime of murder. Based on the information shared by her, the police reached S Devi's sister's house in Kolathur. When the police reached the crime scene, Ravi was still breathing. The police took him to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

The next day, Ravi's postmortem was conducted, in which the cause of his death was stated to be a blow on the head and excessive bleeding. The police held S. Devi guilty of murder and registered a case. However, a police investigation revealed that along with S. Devi, her husband Shankar, sister Lakshmi, and her husband were also involved in Ravi's murder. According to media reports, all four are now serving sentences for murder.

