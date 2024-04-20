Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who had multiple affairs, never got married, is single mother, left Akshay, Kareena film midway due to..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 01:37 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe 1994 pageant after winning Femina Miss India at 18. She then ventured into acting and has been active in the film industry for many years. However, Sushmita Sen has always managed to grab headlines more for her personal life than her professional life. Sushmita Sen, in her life so far, has dated actors, businessmen, and models but she never got married. The 48-year-old actress is a single mother to two daughters. 

Sushmita Sen might not have gotten married but she is a family-woman and her world revolves around her two daughters. There was a time when Sushmita Sen, at the peak of her career, left an Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor film midway because her elder daughter Renee’s health deteriorated.

Sushmita Sen was 24 when she adopted her first daughter Renee Sen in 2000. Her second daughter Alisah joined the family in 2010. 

Speaking about this incident, Sushmita Sen revealed that when she was shooting for 'Aitraaz' in 2004, she got to know that her daughter Renee was unwell. At that time, Sushmita made the tough decision to leave the film midway and be there for her daughter. After Sushmita’s exit, the role went to Priyanka Chopra, and the film became a super hit.

According to a report in Times of India, Sushmita Sen revealed in an interview that people used to tell her that she was not taking her career seriously because she had adopted a girl at the age of 24.

Even though Sushmita Sen has two daughters, she decided not to get married. She has always been in controversies about her relationships. There were once reports of her allegedly dating former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram. Her name was also attached to Randeep Hooda, Mudassar Aziz, and Sanjay Narang.

Sushmita Sen was also brutally trolled after she made her relationship public with model Rohman Shawl. Rohman was much younger than Sushmita when the duo began dating. However, soon, the two announced their separation.

Last year, it was reported that Sushmita had been in a relationship with Lalit Modi, however, she never commented on this alleged relationship. 

Sushmita Sen is 48 now and is one of those actresses who live their lives on their own terms. The actress was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's series 'Aarya 3' and in 'Taali'. Post a long hiatus, fans were delighted to see Sushmita Sen back on their screen again. 

