We often hear about actresses who start their careers at an early age, become superstars, but then get married and step away from the world of acting. However, there is one actress who made her debut at the age of 42, worked in some of the biggest hit films, but still could never become a star on account of being typecast in the role of mothers or sisters to top heroes. The actress we are talking about is none other than Sushma Seth, who debuted at 42 but could never become a star despite working with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Rishi Kapoor, among others.

Sushma Seth started her career late but has still worked in over 120 films so far. She is most known for playing mother and grandmother roles in movies and on television. Her daughter, Divya Seth, is also an actress. She was Shah Rukh Khan's batchmate in Barry John's theatre group, and King Khan has often acknowledged her as his "bestest friend", crediting her for teaching him acting.

As for Sushma Seth, at the age of 42, she made her debut in the 1978 film Junoon, in which she played Shashi Kapoor's aunt. Over the next few decades, Sushma Seth then went on to play the role of a mother or a grandmother to many Bollywood superstars, including Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Preity Zinta.

Sushma Seth could never become a top Bollywood heroine but she is well-recognised for her iconic roles in some of the blockbuster films, such as Silsila, Prem Rog, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Chandni, Deewana, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Sushma Seth was last seen in the film Noor. She now works with an NGO called Aparna and directs plays and dance dramas. Her daughter, Divya Seth, Shah Rukh Khan's "bestest friend", is still active in the film industry and was last seen in the 2024 film Article 370.

