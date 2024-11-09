This actress is the sister of a Bollywood superstar, and she's making her television debut at 62. She has been seen in several films, including Pathaan, Saand Ki Aankh, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. 5

It is said that 'There's always a first time'. An actor has to be open to rediscover oneself. Regardless of age, the artist should be ready to leap and try different mediums. Aamir Khan's sister, actress Nikhat Khan, who was seen in movies such as Pathaan, Saand Ki Aankh, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, will now be making her debut on TV with the series Deewaniyat.

Nikhat is the daughter of Bollywood actor, director, producer and writer Tahir Hussain and his wife, Zeenat Hussain. She is the eldest among four children, including a sister named Farhat Khan Datta and two brothers, Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan. After making a mark in films, Nikhat will now debut on television with the Star Plus show Deewaniyat. The series also stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Kritika Singh Yadav as the leads along with Navneet Malik.

Deewaniyat revolves around Jeet, Mannat, and Dev and how an unpredictable event changes their lives forever. The first promo of the series was dropped and it gave a recall value of Aamir's debut Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. As a proud brother, Aamir Khan sends his heartfelt wishes to Nikha. On Instagram, Aamir Khan Productions shared the promo, and the actor wished good luck to her sister in the caption. He wrote, "Sending all my love and best wishes to my incredible sister @nikhat3628 as she graces the screen in Star Plus' new show Deewaniyat! So proud to see you shine in the show. Wishing you Nikhat, and the entire team of Deewaniyat, all the success, love, and happiness in your new journey!"

For the unversed, Nikhat made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Do you remember the Afghan lady who ties taweez on Khan's arm, and names him Pathaan? That's Nikhat. She's also been part of several web shows, including Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, Guilty Minds, Fauda, Jamai Raja 2.0, Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, Hush Hush and Banni Chow Home Delivery. Nikhat is married to Santosh Hegde.

