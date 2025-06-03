Sukanya played the role of Prakash Raj's wife in the Telugu film Samba with Jr NTR. She also played the role of Prakash Raj's second wife in the film Munna with Prabhas. After this, she played an important role in the film Adhinayakudu with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

There are only a few actresses in India who have managed to gain immense popularity right from their debut film. Today, we will tell you about one actress who worked with superstars like Kamal Haasan, Balakrishna, Prabhas, NTR, and Mahesh Babu but still did not achieve the desired stardom. We are talking about none other than Sukanya, who might be anonymous for many now but at some point in time, was a top actress of her time. Sukanya entered the Telugu film industry in 1992 with the film Peddarikam with Jagapathi Babu.

Sukanya made her debut in the Tamil movie Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu (1991) before entering the Telugu film industry. She then went on to work in several popular films, such as Chinna Gounder (1992), Senthamizh Paattu (1992), Walter Vetrivel (1993), Mahanadhi (1994), and Indian (1996).

Sukanya played the role of Prakash Raj's wife in the Telugu film Samba with Jr NTR. She also played the role of Prakash Raj's second wife in the film Munna with Prabhas. After this, she played an important role in the film Adhinayakudu with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Sukanya's final film was the Telugu movie Srimanthudu, in which she played the role of Mahesh Babu's mother.

Sukanya, in 2003, also got married to R. Sridhar, a software engineer based in New Jersey. She filed for divorce less than a year later, alleging domestic abuse.

Despite her successful career, Sukanya's life took a dramatic and shocking turn when she was arrested, allegedly in connection with a prostitution case. Sukanya was allegedly involved in prostitution and was also arrested at one of Chennai’s five-star hotels.

Over the years, many news reports have claimed that this news is fake. The incident reportedly took place in 2014, but it was around another Bengali actress who was also named Sukanya.

Sukanya also claimed that she was framed and had not done anything wrong.

