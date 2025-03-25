After Srividya's unsuccessful love story with Kamal Haasan, she fell in love with film director Bharathan who also eventually married elsewhere. Finally, love knocked on Srividya's door on the third attempt. Srividya fell in love with George Thomas, an assistant director in her Malayalam film.

Many actors and actresses in the film industry start out young and go on to become superstars. But, despite all the success, they struggle to maintain a healthy personal life and struggle with it to the very end. Srividya, also known as Sreevidya, was one such Indian actress who thrived professionally from a very young age but struggled with her personal life and responsibilities, till the day she died. Srividya predominantly worked in Malayalam and Tamil films, along with a few Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. When Srividya was young, her family suffered a financial crisis because of her father's medical condition and so, Srividya entered the world of acting at the age of just 14.

Srividya made a name for herself, not only for her good looks but also for her acting skills, and so she got a chance to work in K Balachandar's film Apoorva Raagangal. Kamal Haasan played the lead role in the film and Rajinikanth played a supporting character. Apoorva Raagangal, Rajinikanth's debut film did not do him many favours but sure did make Srividya a star. The stardom she got from her first film changed Srividya's life forever. During the filming, Srividya also fell in love with Kamal Haasan, but he began dating Vani Ganapathy. Srividya gave up on her love after she got to know about their marriage.

Born in 1953, Srividya was not only an excellent dancer but also strived to become a great actress. For this reason, she continuously got roles in Tamil films like Sambhavam (1969), and Tata Manavadu (1972). In a career spanning 40 years, Srividya acted in more than 800 films.

After Srividya's unsuccessful love story with Kamal Haasan, she fell in love with film director Bharathan who also eventually married elsewhere. Finally, love knocked on Srividya's door on the third attempt. Srividya fell in love with George Thomas, an assistant director in her Malayalam film Teekkanal.

The two got married in January 1978 despite opposition from her family. For George Thomas, Srividya changed her religion and was baptised before her marriage. Soon, circumstances made Srividya realise that she made a wrong decision by marrying George Thomas. The couple eventually got divorced in 1980 but Srividya was also forced to seek legal help as George Thomas snatched all her properties, even her prizes.

The case went to the Supreme Court of India, where she won in the final verdict. After such a tumultuous time, Srividya ultimately left Chennai and settled in Thiruvananthapuram. She died in 2006 after battling metastatic breast cancer.

Before her death, Srividya donated her property worth crores of rupees earned from films in the form of scholarships to children studying in music and dance schools. Srividya established a foundation with the help of K. B. Ganesh Kumar and helped children. Srividya also left Rs 5 lakh each to her brother's children and Rs 1 lakh each to her servants in the will, which was executed on August 17, 2006.

