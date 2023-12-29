Meet actress who fell in love with Kamal Haasan, changed religion for marriage, husband took all money, met a tragic...

Srividya has acted in many films including 'Annai Velankanni', 'Unarchigal', and 'Apoorva Raagangal' with Kamal Haasan. During the filming, Srividya fell in love with Kamal Haasan, but he began dating Vani Ganapathy. Srividya was then forced to abandon her love.

Srividya, also known as Sreevidya, was an Indian actress best known for her work predominantly in Malayalam and Tamil films, along with a few Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. Srividya, the famous Tamil and Malayalam actress of the 70s, entered the world of acting at the age of just 13. After making a name for herself in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, Srividya got a chance to work in K Balachandar's film 'Apoorva Raagangal'. Kamal Haasan was in the lead role and Rajinikanth was the side hero in this film. This was Rajinikanth's debut film. Rajinikanth did not get much benefit from it but this movie made Srividya a star. The stardom she got from her first film changed Srividya's life forever.

Srividya was born on July 24, 1953, in Madras, Tamil Nadu. Tamil film comedian Krishnamurthy and Carnatic classical singer ML Vasanthakumari were her parents. Her father had to stop acting in the year when she was born because of a disease that affected his facial muscles due to which her family fell into financial crisis. Srividya entered the film world at the age of 13 to run the household. Srividya was not only an excellent dancer but also strived to become a great actress. For this reason, she continuously got roles in Tamil films like 'Sambhavam' (1969), 'Tata Manavadu' (1972). Srividya became the star of Tamil films by continuously giving hit films. Srividya also made her mark in Malayalam cinema.

Srividya has acted in many films including 'Annai Velankanni', 'Unarchigal', and 'Apoorva Raagangal' with Kamal Haasan. During the filming, Srividya fell in love with Kamal Haasan, but he began dating Vani Ganapathy. Srividya was then forced to abandon her love after she got to know about their marriage.

During this period she fell in love with film director Bharathan who made many films with her as the female lead. Bharathan also eventually married KPAC Lalitha. After failing twice in her love life, Srividya fell in love for the third time with George Thomas, an assistant director in her Malayalam film 'Teekkanal'. She married him in January 1978 despite opposition from her family.

Srividy changed her religion and was baptised before her marriage to George Thomas. She wanted to stay as a housewife but had to return to acting when George forced her to. Srividya soon realised that she made a wrong decision by marrying George Thomas. Soon after the wedding, Srividya's life became miserable and the couple divorced in 1980. She had to seek legal action against George Thomas as he had snatched all her properties, even her prizes. The case also went up to the Supreme Court of India, where she won in the final verdict. After winning the case, Srividya left Chennai and settled in Thiruvananthapuram.

In 2003, she underwent a biopsy test and was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. She underwent treatment for three years. Srividya died in October 2006.

READ | Meet actress who took Rs 1 crore for one scene, not Sridevi, Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Nayanthara, Samantha