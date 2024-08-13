Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who fell in love with a superstar, changed religion for marriage, was betrayed by husband, died due to..

'It was a hard hit...': Trump recalls assassination attempt in conversation with Elon Musk

Meet actress who worked with Salman, gave no hit films, then quit acting, know her special connection to Aditya Chopra

Donald Trump says this about Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un during interview with Elon Musk, slams Joe Biden for...

Shah Rukh Khan shares interesting story behind his iconic pose, reveals who inspired it: ‘I felt very ashamed when…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who fell in love with a superstar, changed religion for marriage, was betrayed by husband, died due to..

Meet actress who fell in love with a superstar, changed religion for marriage, was betrayed by husband, died due to..

Meet actress who worked with Salman, gave no hit films, then quit acting, know her special connection to Aditya Chopra

Meet actress who worked with Salman, gave no hit films, then quit acting, know her special connection to Aditya Chopra

Donald Trump says this about Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un during interview with Elon Musk, slams Joe Biden for...

Donald Trump says this about Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un during interview with Elon Musk, slams Joe Biden for...

8 animals that live in deep sea

8 animals that live in deep sea

7 marvellous images of earth shared by NASA

7 marvellous images of earth shared by NASA

Bollywood directors with most Filmfare Awards

Bollywood directors with most Filmfare Awards

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दि��खने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Meet actress who fell in love with a superstar, changed religion for marriage, was betrayed by husband, died due to..

Meet actress who fell in love with a superstar, changed religion for marriage, was betrayed by husband, died due to..

Shah Rukh Khan shares interesting story behind his iconic pose, reveals who inspired it: ‘I felt very ashamed when…’

Shah Rukh Khan shares interesting story behind his iconic pose, reveals who inspired it: ‘I felt very ashamed when…’

Meet actress who worked with Salman, gave no hit films, then quit acting, know her special connection to Aditya Chopra

Meet actress who worked with Salman, gave no hit films, then quit acting, know her special connection to Aditya Chopra

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who fell in love with a superstar, changed religion for marriage, was betrayed by husband, died due to..

In 1975, Srividya got a chance to work with Kamal Haasan in K Balachander's film 'Apoorva Raangagal'. During the shooting of the film, Srividya fell in love with Kamal Haasan but the actress's mother stopped them from getting married.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 08:36 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who fell in love with a superstar, changed religion for marriage, was betrayed by husband, died due to..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Srividya, the famous Tamil and Malayalam actress of the 70s, entered the acting world at the age of just 13. After making a name in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, Srividya got a chance to work in K Balachander's film 'Apoorva Raagangal' in 1975. Kamal Haasan was in the lead role and Rajinikanth was the side hero in this film, which was also his debut. Rajinikanth did not benefit much from this film but it made Srividya a superstar. The stardom she got from this film changed Srividya's life forever.

Born in July 1953 in Chennai, Srividya's father Krishnamurthy was a famous comedian in the Tamil film industry. Her mother ML Vasanthakumari was a Carnatic classical singer and was awarded the Padma Bhushan. Shortly after Srividya's birth, her father fell ill. The family had to face poverty as all their savings were spent on his treatment. Srividya once reportedly said that her mother didn't even have time to breastfeed her. Srividya entered films at the age of 13 to run the household. She was not only a great dancer, she also improved herself in acting. She managed to get many roles in Tamil films like 'Kumara Sambhavam' (1969), 'Tata Manavadu' (1972). By giving consecutive hit films, Srividya became a star of Tamil films and later made a name for herself in Malayalam cinema.

In 1975, Srividya got a chance to work with Kamal Haasan in K Balachander's film 'Apoorva Raangagal'. During the shooting of the film, Srividya fell in love with Kamal Haasan but the actress's mother stopped them from getting married. Srividya then moved on with film director Bharathan but they couldn't continue the relationship. Eventually, Bharathan married KPAC Lalitha, and Kamal Haasan married Vani Ganapathy.

After failing to find love twice, Srividya almost lost all hope until she fell in love with George Thomas, an assistant director in her Malayalam film 'Teekkanal'. She married him in 1978 despite her family's wishes. Srividya also changed her religion and was baptised before the marriage, as per George's wishes. 

Srividya wanted to quit acting after marriage and remain a housewife, but her wish was not fulfilled. Her husband George forced her to work in films citing financial issues. Within a few months of marriage, Srividya realised her mistake. George not only took possession of her property but also threw her out of the house. In 1980, Srividya divorced George. The case, regarding their finances, went up to the Supreme Court of India, where she won in the final verdict. 

After winning the case, Srividya left Chennai and moved to Thiruvananthapuram. In 2003, she underwent a biopsy and was diagnosed positive for metastatic breast cancer. After undergoing treatment for 3 years, Srividya died on October 19, 2006, aged 53. She was cremated with full state honours in Thiruvananthapuram.

READ | Meet actress who worked with Salman, gave no hit films, then quit acting, know her special connection to Aditya Chopra

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

NASA issues warning as massive asteroid approaches Earth with scary speed of...

78th Independence Day: 10 lesser known facts about India's freedom movement

78th Independence Day: 10 lesser known facts about India's freedom movement

Viral video: Snake steals flip flop and slithers away like a thief, watch

Viral video: Snake steals flip flop and slithers away like a thief, watch

After Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, Mukesh Ambani gets ready to launch...

After Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, Mukesh Ambani gets ready to launch...

'It will add to...': SC declines petition challenging govt's decision to cancel UGC-NET

'It will add to...': SC declines petition challenging govt's decision to cancel UGC-NET

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement