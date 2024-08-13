Meet actress who fell in love with a superstar, changed religion for marriage, was betrayed by husband, died due to..

In 1975, Srividya got a chance to work with Kamal Haasan in K Balachander's film 'Apoorva Raangagal'. During the shooting of the film, Srividya fell in love with Kamal Haasan but the actress's mother stopped them from getting married.

Srividya, the famous Tamil and Malayalam actress of the 70s, entered the acting world at the age of just 13. After making a name in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, Srividya got a chance to work in K Balachander's film 'Apoorva Raagangal' in 1975. Kamal Haasan was in the lead role and Rajinikanth was the side hero in this film, which was also his debut. Rajinikanth did not benefit much from this film but it made Srividya a superstar. The stardom she got from this film changed Srividya's life forever.

Born in July 1953 in Chennai, Srividya's father Krishnamurthy was a famous comedian in the Tamil film industry. Her mother ML Vasanthakumari was a Carnatic classical singer and was awarded the Padma Bhushan. Shortly after Srividya's birth, her father fell ill. The family had to face poverty as all their savings were spent on his treatment. Srividya once reportedly said that her mother didn't even have time to breastfeed her. Srividya entered films at the age of 13 to run the household. She was not only a great dancer, she also improved herself in acting. She managed to get many roles in Tamil films like 'Kumara Sambhavam' (1969), 'Tata Manavadu' (1972). By giving consecutive hit films, Srividya became a star of Tamil films and later made a name for herself in Malayalam cinema.

In 1975, Srividya got a chance to work with Kamal Haasan in K Balachander's film 'Apoorva Raangagal'. During the shooting of the film, Srividya fell in love with Kamal Haasan but the actress's mother stopped them from getting married. Srividya then moved on with film director Bharathan but they couldn't continue the relationship. Eventually, Bharathan married KPAC Lalitha, and Kamal Haasan married Vani Ganapathy.

After failing to find love twice, Srividya almost lost all hope until she fell in love with George Thomas, an assistant director in her Malayalam film 'Teekkanal'. She married him in 1978 despite her family's wishes. Srividya also changed her religion and was baptised before the marriage, as per George's wishes.

Srividya wanted to quit acting after marriage and remain a housewife, but her wish was not fulfilled. Her husband George forced her to work in films citing financial issues. Within a few months of marriage, Srividya realised her mistake. George not only took possession of her property but also threw her out of the house. In 1980, Srividya divorced George. The case, regarding their finances, went up to the Supreme Court of India, where she won in the final verdict.

After winning the case, Srividya left Chennai and moved to Thiruvananthapuram. In 2003, she underwent a biopsy and was diagnosed positive for metastatic breast cancer. After undergoing treatment for 3 years, Srividya died on October 19, 2006, aged 53. She was cremated with full state honours in Thiruvananthapuram.

READ | Meet actress who worked with Salman, gave no hit films, then quit acting, know her special connection to Aditya Chopra