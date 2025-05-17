Sonal Chauhan became the first Indian to win the title of Miss World Tourism 2005 in Malaysia. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jannat, but her next films tanked at the box office. She played Ravana's wife Mandodari in the 2023 release Adipurush, one of the biggest flops ever.

Born on May 16, 1987, Sonal Chauhan turned 38 on Friday. Born in a Rajput family, the actress did her schooling from Delhi Public School, Noida, and graduated from Gargi College, University of Delhi. After completing her education, Sonal started modelling and even contested in the beauty pageant Femina Miss India 2005. Though she lost the main title, she became the first Indian to win the title of Miss World Tourism 2005 in Malaysia.

In 2006, Sonal Chauhan made her first appearance in the video of Himesh Reshammiya's song Samjho Na Kuch To Samjho Na from his blockbuster album Aap Kaa Surroor. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in the 2008 romantic crime drama Jannat, became national crush, and earned the moniker 'The Jannat Girl.' The film was a success at the box office, but she didn't receive much offers from the producers and filmmakers, so she turned towards Tollywood, i.e. the Telugu film industry.

A few other Hindi movies of Sonal, such as 3G in 2013 and Paltan in 2018 bombed at the box office. She tried to make her Bollywood comeback in 2023 with the mythological drama Adipurush, in which she played Ravana's wife Mandodari. The Om Raut directorial, which had Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan as Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana, was slammed by the audiences and critics, and became one of the biggest flops in the history of Indian cinema.

Even after she has starred in only flops, Sonal has had a huge fan following as she keeps posting her stunning and gorgeous photos, videos on Instagram, where she is followed by 8.1 million people. Last month, Sonal grabbed the eyeballs of the entire nation attended when her beautiful pictures while supporting Mumbai Indians during their matches at their home ground Wankhede Stadium during the ongoing IPL 2025 went viral on the internet.

