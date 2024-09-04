Meet actress who gave 15 flop films, no solo hits, once left 21 years older Sunny Deol shocked, slapped him because..

Sunny Deol followed in his father Dharmendra's footsteps and chose acting as his career. He made his debut in 1983 with the film 'Betaab' opposite Amrita Singh. Sunny Deol has worked in many great films in his career in the 80s and 90s.

Everyone is crazy about Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol, not only for his acting skills but also for his persona off-screen. Sunny Deol is often seen beating up villains in films, but, do you know that Sunny Deol was once slapped hard by an actress, 21 years younger than him? Everyone was shocked by this incident on the set.

Sunny Deol followed in his father Dharmendra's footsteps and chose acting as his career. He made his debut in 1983 with the film 'Betaab' opposite Amrita Singh. Sunny Deol has worked in many great films in his career in the 80s and 90s, which cemented his status as a superstar.

Sunny Deol is still working as a lead actor in Bollywood with 'Ghayal' being one of his best films to date. This film, which came in the year 1990, proved to be a huge hit.

Years later, a sequel of this film was made, named 'Ghayal Once Again'. Actress Soha Ali Khan, sister of Saif Ali Khan, was seen in the lead role opposite Sunny Deol in the film.

This film by Sunny Deol and Soha Ali Khan, which was released in 2015, did not do much wonders at the box office. But an incident that happened during the shooting was much talked about.

During the shooting, Soha Ali Khan slapped Sunny Deol, who is 21 years older than her. Actually, this slap was as per the demand of the script. But Soha Ali Khan got so involved in her character that she slapped Sunny very hard.

Everyone was shocked when Sunny got slapped so hard. But Sunny Deol did not react because he knew that Soha Ali Khan did not do it intentionally.

For the unversed, Soha Ali Khan has not had a successful career in Bollywood, despite being related to superstars. The actress, who made her debut with 'Dil Maange More!!!' (2004), has given 15 flop films in her career with only one hit - Aamir Khan-starrer 'Rang De Basanti' (2006). She is known more for the cameo roles she plays in films, rather than any solo performance.