South cinema's Akkineni family's daughter-in-law and renowned Telugu and Bollywood actress, Sobhita Dhulipala, turned 33 today. The actress, who made her debut opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal in the 2016 film Raman Raghav 2.0, has had an illustrious personal life but has so far failed to leave any impact in her professional journey. Sobhita Dhulipala's first film, Raman Raghav 2.0, directed by Anurag Kashyap, was a flop at the box office. Sobhita Dhulipala, a beauty pageant titleholder, has worked in a handful of Bollywood films in her 9-year career, all of which have been box office flops.

After starting her career with Raman Raghav 2.0, Sobhita Dhulipala starred in Saif Ali Khan's Chef and Kaalakaandi. A year later, she worked in Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi's The Body. But all four of these films were flops at the box office. Sobhita Dhulipala has worked not only in Hindi but also in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and English films. The actress tasted success for the first time with South films, but Sobhita Dhulipala genuinely became a household name and an overnight star, thanks to her presence on OTT.

In 2019, Sobhita Dhulipala starred in Amazon Prime Video's web series Made In Heaven, which skyrocketed her popularity. Post this, she did two more web series, Netflix's Bard of Blood and Disney+ Hotstar's The Night Manager, both of which contributed to her success on OTT.

Sobhita Dhulipala has worked in a total of 13 films and 3 series since 2016. Even though her Bollywood films were not very successful, she is a well-known name in the South Indian film industry. However, despite her moderate success in films, Sobhita Dhulipala lives a luxurious lifestyle and enjoys massive wealth.

As per media reports, Sobhita Dhulipala charges Rs 10 crore for brand endorsements and Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore for films. Sobhita Dhulipala is also married into the famed Akkineni family. In 2024, Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna's son. Before her marriage, Sobhita Dhulipala's net worth was Rs 10 crore; however, she and her husband, Naga Chaitanya, now have an estimated combined net worth of Rs 164 crore.

