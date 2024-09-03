Twitter
Meet actress who earned Rs 500 as receptionist, worked with Salman, Aishwarya, now ready to do even 1 minute role in..

Smita Jaykar played the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. This film was a huge success, earning three times more at the box office than its budget.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Meet actress who earned Rs 500 as receptionist, worked with Salman, Aishwarya, now ready to do even 1 minute role in..
Smita Jaykar has worked in over 23 hit films in her career. But in the year 1999, she worked in such a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali that she became his die-hard fan. She says that hardly any director has a concept and a great vision for films like Bhansali. Smita Jaykar may get small roles on screen, but she has presented every character on screen in such a way that she wins the hearts of the people. Not only this, she has created a different identity by playing the role of a matriarch on screen. If Bhansali gives her even a 1-minute role in his films, she will want to play it. Why is it that despite being such a great actress, she is ready to do even a 1-minute role in Bhansali's film?

Smita Jaykar has mostly played the role of a mother in her career. Actress Smita Jaykar, who rules the TV and film world, is also known as 'Mother India'. Apart from Hindi films, she has also worked in Marathi films and dramas. In her career, she has mostly played the role of the lead star's mother. In Bhansali's films, she either plays the hero's mother or the heroine's mother.

Smita Jaykar played the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. This film was a huge success, earning three times more at the box office than its budget. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen in the lead roles in this film. It was only after this film that the news of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's affair also came out. Smita Jaykar also worked as a receptionist before entering acting. During that time, she used to get a salary of Rs 500.

Smita Jaykar also played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's mother in 'Devdas'. She has also played the role of Madhuri Dixit's mother in a film. In this film, Bhansali not only gave a lot of space to her character but also took great care of her role and her. Bhansali has treated her character like a lead role. Smita had also revealed this to Sooraj Barjatya's production channel.

Smita Jaykar said in this interview that even during the shooting of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', Sanjay Leela Bhansali had given her 20 saris and told her to choose the one she liked. "I could not understand that no director had ever given me so much importance in my life. I have not met a director like him in my entire career. To be honest, I am such a big fan of his that I will always be ready to do even a 1-minute role in his film," she once said. 

Smita Jaykar is currently working on a theatrical adaptation of 'Devdas' with Ashvin Gidwani Productions (AGP World).

